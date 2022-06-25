"You're being fed to better players": Apex Legends community on Reddit reacts to Gold player suffering from poor matchmaking

Things have been rough with Apex Legends during the current season, as the imbalanced matchmaking has caused many problems. Users of all levels have suffered issues as the current matchmaking hasn't bothered about the gaps in their skills.

It has been an even bigger problem for the casual gamers who have suffered the wrath of their higher-ranked counterparts.

The complaints against matchmaking started with the new season of Apex Legends. Many thought the problems would be solved once the ranks were distributed.

However, it has appeared that the problem lies entirely with matchmaking and not with the distribution of the ranks. This has caused lots of frustration, especially for casual players who have found ranking up extremely difficult.

Apex Legends community expresses frustration on Reddit at poor condition of matchmaking

The original post was made by Reddit user u/blackjazz666, who stated their dismay at the condition of things. The user claimed they aren't the best at playing but found matchmaking quite problematic. Their situation has worsened with the presence of higher-ranked gamers in every match.

The original post (Image via u/blackjazz666, Reddit)

Other users had pretty strong opinions about the current state of matchmaking. One responded that matchmaking is simply garbage and is the main reason such things keep occurring repeatedly.

Another player replied that, barring Predators, everyone is fed up with the system. Things are far better for Predators who have found the current system better as they have often received easier kills.

The fallout of lousy matchmaking has resulted in public matches being incredibly difficult. The harder difficulty of ranked has forced many gamers to play in the casual mode to avoid frustration.

One player shared their experience of deranking from Platinum all the way to Gold. They feel that the current matchmaking of Apex Legends is just ridiculous as they have to tolerate higher-ranked users in every match.

It appears that things were better in the previous seasons as casual gamers had a chance. This one has been a nightmare as everyone, barring a few, has had trouble with the imbalanced matchmaking.

Such has been players' rage that some have gone from playing actively daily to barely turning on the game. Even when they do, the matchmaking results in them just rage-quitting out of frustration.

Some even believe that Respawn has deliberately created this situation. They think that the streamers and professional gamers benefit from this system, and Respawn wants that to happen.

Users have again mentioned that they aren't happy with how things are developing in Apex Legends. Unless Respawn listens to the feedback, things could turn for the worse.

