Apex Legends dev confirms a sequel isn't in the works for the popular free-to-play Battle Royale

Amidst the delay of Warzone and Vanguard Season 2, rumors of a second Warzone title have surfaced, and the community is excited for its launch later this year. Based on the leaks, this sequel is already in development, similar to the upcoming Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2.

However, the game's imminent sequel does not seem to be influencing other free-to-play titles like Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment has made it clear in a recent interview that it will not release a sequel to the existing Battle Royale game.

Modern Warfare II & COD News @MWIICODNews It is reported that Warzone 2 will not have MW: 2019 and Vanguard weapons. They will have MW2: 2022 weapons only. There will be a whole new map, with classic MW2 POI. It is reported that Warzone 2 will not have MW: 2019 and Vanguard weapons. They will have MW2: 2022 weapons only. There will be a whole new map, with classic MW2 POI. https://t.co/mKK7JLrX9t

"We don’t think of an endgame," Apex dev clears any ideas of a Warzone like sequel

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Respawn Entertainment Game Director, Steven Ferreira, cleared any uncertainty about a potential sequel to Apex Legends.

We don’t think of an endgame. That’s one of the coolest things about working on “Apex” is the fact that it is live service. We don’t see any reason to reboot the franchise or put out a sequel. We want to continue to have “Apex” grow perpetually. We think that there’s a lot of runway in terms of the creative space within the universe that we’ve developed.

Alpha Intel @alphaINTEL Apex Legends released three years ago today 🥳 Apex Legends released three years ago today 🥳 https://t.co/m0ID4nx6Tc

While the competition to be on top is a steep one, Respawn is confident about its linear progress and intends to keep enthralling adrenaline crazed gamers with their seasonal updates to Apex Legends.

Though Activision has thrived with its introduction of new titles yearly when it comes to Call of Duty, Respawn Entertainment is providing the best experimental comeback in the same sector by persevering with its single title, Apex Legends.

Steven Ferreira also cleared doubts about Respawn Entertainment's thoughts on shelving the title if it all comes to an end in the coming years.

There’s way more still out there that we want to try than we can actually plot out and think of on a calendar. So right now, there’s no plans to sequel it. And there’s no plans to sunset it either. We’ve just got more and more good ideas — hopefully good ideas — that we’re excited to try.

Nonetheless, Warzone 2 is still under development and only the future knows how both Battle Royale titles will fare against one another when the latter is finally released by Activision in the upcoming future.

