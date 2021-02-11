Apex Legends Locked and Loaded returns in the Anniversary Collection event

Apex Legends is two years old! The game is celebrating by holding an anniversary event from February 9th until February 23rd, 2021. There will be plenty of free rewards for players, a collection event, and the return of Locked and Loaded as a playlist Takeover.

Apex Legends Locked and Loaded returns

The return of Locked and Loaded has veteran Apex Legends players excited. This Takeover means that when players queue up for a regular match, they will drop onto the map already equipped with a weapon, armor, and more.

The current loaded out for the Locked and Loaded Takeover is a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Knockdown Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells, and some shotgun ammo. There will also be no white/common items in the loot pool during the Takeover.

Locked and Loaded adds a bit more excitement to the game as it allows to hit the ground running with a fair bit of protection and a way of taking out opponents as soon as they land.

Other Apex Legends Anniversary celebrations

Along with Locked and Loaded, the Anniversary celebration has 22 free items to unlock, two of which are Event Packs and two Apex Packs. There are also new badges and weapon charms to earn through Seasonal Challenges.

Lastly, the Anniversary Collection Event brings back 24 fan-favorite items with a crimson and gold look. This collection is a chance for players to snag skins they may have missed in the past, but with an updated look. If a player unlocks all the items in a collection, they will also earn 150 heirloom shards to unlock whichever heirloom they desire.

Until February 23rd, 2021, Apex Legends players can enjoy the Anniversary Collection event's benefits. Get in there and earn everything!