Apex Legends Mobile Launch: Date, countries, device requirements, and more

Apex Legends Mobile will have a limited launch starting next week. The game will only be released in 10 countries and is expected to run throughout the spring. All of these countries will see the title launch on both Android and iOS.

The list includes Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

Apex Legends Mobile launches with limited features

It is striking that India is not included in the list, despite being deemed one of the biggest markets for mobile gaming. The first beta test only took place in April 2021 for India and Indonesia.

The limited launch will not have full-fledged features, coming with only a select few. Players will be able to choose from Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic.

Image via Apex Legends Mobile FAQ

As of now, there has been no announcement regarding the global launch of the game, and Respawn has announced that they will only be able to make informed decisions after testing the game in limited regions.

Minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile at launch

For Android devices:

Android 8.1

Open GL 3.0 or higher

3 GB free space

At least 3 GB RAM

Screens size: N/L/XL

For iOS devices:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: A9

3 GB free space

At least 2GB RAM

Android devices should have a minimum of 3GB of RAM, while iOS ones will need at least 2GB. In addition, the device must have 3 GB of free space and should run on Android 8.1/ iOS10.0 or later.

As cited in the image above, the game will support Android devices with at least 2GB RAM from the following brands:

Vivo

Oppo

Huawei

Motorola

Samsung

Lenovo

Xiaomi

With 60 players in 20 teams and many characters to select from, the mobile version has the same ethos as the PC/console version. However, the game won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions. In 2021, Apex Legends reached 100 Million users, which is a huge milestone.

With revenues of over $12 billion in the past two years, the mobile shooter category is an exponentially growing market. With such a huge market, no big publisher wants to be left behind. EA will be hoping for the same success with the mobile game as its PC version.

