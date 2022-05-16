Apex Legends Mobile release date and time revealed for all regions 

Apex Legends Mobile is only a few hours away from its global launch, and players can prepare themselves to download the game on their iOS and Android devices. Fans all over the world are excited about the release and look forward to seeing Respawn Entertainment deliver on its promise to bring Apex Legends on mobile.

For those unaware, Apex Legends is a popular multiplayer Battle Royale title on PC and consoles. With EA being the publisher, there has been huge competition between Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite, both free to play BR titles on PC and console. However, the release of Apex Mobile will make it a direct competitor to COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile.

Read on to find out the release date and and time zones for Apex Mobile across the planet.

Apex Legends Mobile release date and timing for all time zones

Apex Legends Mobile officially releases globally for iOS and Android on May 17, 2022. Those who are pre-registered will get notifications when the game drops on their respective app stores. Pre-registration has some useful perks, including rewards that will be awarded to players once they successfully login to the game.

Apex Mobile will be released with two maps, Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Players will also get a taste of the Apex multiplayer with three different multiplayer modes in the offing. There are 10 different legends to explore, including a mobile exclusive one, Fade.

Apex Legends Mobile @PlayApexMobile For legends looking to time their drop just right.



Please note: As we prepare for launch, some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today. The game will be fully launched, in all regions, on May 17th. See you on the drop ship. For legends looking to time their drop just right.Please note: As we prepare for launch, some regions will see the game propagate on servers before that time and in some cases today. The game will be fully launched, in all regions, on May 17th. See you on the drop ship. https://t.co/uvlSyM67sF

Below are the release times of Apex Legends Mobile across all the different time zones:

Los Angeles- 2.00 AM PDT

London- 5.00 AM BST

Brasilia- 6.00 AM BRT

South Africa- 11.00 AM SAST

Canberra- 10.00 AM AEST

Tokyo- 1.00 PM JST

New Delhi- 2.30 PM IST

Apex Mobile had a soft launch a couple of months ago with casual players as well as content creators enjoying the new title. It brings a fresh perspective to the Battle Royale mode and with multiple different legends, players have a multitude of options to explore.

Each legend inspires a different playstyle and mastering each of them will be a huge task. Apex Mobile will be released with a Season 1 Battle Pass which will have free and paid tiers. Players can also purchase skins for weapons and legends from the in-game Store.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul