Apex Legends Mobile restricts in-game purchases ahead of its global shutdown

Apex Legends Mobile fans can no longer purchase any in-game content even though the game's official closure is still a couple of months away. Electronic Arts restricted the free-to-play game's monetization system minutes after the disheartening viral notice regarding the popular mobile game.

As per the official press release, posted at around 1:00 pm PDT on January 31, Apex Legends Mobile's servers will be taken offline on May 1, 2023, at 4:00 pm PDT, just a few weeks short of its first launch anniversary. The game will no longer be playable on any smartphone after it sunsets.

While the decision to restrict purchases in the soon-to-be-dead mobile game may be justified, EA's strict reluctance to refund old purchases has put the company in several crosshairs. Naturally, players are unhappy about spending money on a game that will be completely inaccessible after a few months.

EA has restricted only real-money purchases in Apex Legends Mobile for now

As per EA's statement, players can purchase any in-game content with existing Syndicate Gold (Apex Legends' in-game currency) until the game ceases to exist on May 1. However, gamers are restricted from using payment methods to purchase new items or in-game currency with real money.

The Apex Legends Mobile Web Store was also sunsetted following the announcement on January 31 at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PDT. Players can no longer access the official web store that used to feature exciting offers and discounts on in-game purchases.

EA also announced they would restrict third-party in-game content sales on third-party web stores. At the time of writing, the game remains available on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, but may be removed to restrict further downloads.

Players will not receive any refunds for actual money purchases made in Apex Legends Mobile

Respawn @Respawn



We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.



go.ea.com/Nn5y3 We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below. We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.go.ea.com/Nn5y3 https://t.co/4k3dGzOL12

EA and Respawn Entertainment have been sneaky with the game's user policy, which restricts refunds for money purchases. Players can use any purchased item in the game until the servers are taken down.

Fans are unhappy about EA's unjustified refund policy. After all, the game is being pulled off the market unexpectedly - not even a year after its official release, which happened on May 17, 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile has impressed several fans in its short tenure with its unique mechanics and exclusive content. The game hosts a decent player base worldwide, which is why most fans aren't convinced about EA's sudden decision to sunset a promising mobile title.

While the mobile port is leaving the community soon, the popular free-to-play battle-royale hero shooter franchise will remain intact and available on PCs and consoles.

