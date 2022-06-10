"Game feels like it's in a terrible state": Apex Legends players irritated at imbalanced competitive matchmaking

One of the most common complaints many Apex Legends players have this season is its matchmaking. So when Respawn decided to reset the ranks, little did they realize the mess that would be created.

However, the existing problem with the game hasn't got anything to do with the reset ranks. Instead, it appears that matchmaking has continued to place lower-ranked users with predators, essentially professional gamers.

There has been a massive number of complaints in recent times from gamers who have felt that the current system is unfair. The lopsided matches have made ranking up quite difficult, as the entire thing has become an insane grind.

To make matters worse, lower-ranked players are put up against the best, making them easy targets. Despite all the protests so far, things haven't changed, much to the ire of users.

Apex Legends community reacts as lower-ranked gamers are steamrolled by ALGS pro

The clip was uploaded by Reddit user u/Pwn_Sauce, who had formed a squad with their friend. The two are ranked at Platinum and Gold, someway off from Predator.

This shouldn't have been a problem in other seasons, but the current matchmaking has been a nightmare. Both got wiped out easily by professionals who compete in the ALGS.

It wasn't just the two who felt the entire ordeal was unfair, as others also expressed their opinions.

One member made fun of Apex Legends' claim that the title has balanced matchmaking where people can fight against others of the same level. In addition, they feel that it's hilarious that the current season has been anything but that.

Another player also found the current matchmaking system quite unfair. It's as if to say that lower-ranked gamers won't have the nice badges and achievements, but they can still be put up against the Predators.

Excessive focus on quick matchmaking seems to be the problem, as a bit of emphasis on lobby balance will be far better. To start a match as quickly as possible, the developers have allowed the system to matchmake in an imbalanced way.

Another player even accused the Predator gamers of deliberately playing at a time when it would be easy for them to farm ranking points.

Even those who want to grind for higher ranks are caught in limbo. Their friends have stopped playing Apex Legends due to all the problems related to matchmaking. Playing alone is an even bigger problem that any user wants to avoid.

One gamer even suggested that everyone stop playing at Platinum if they're unsure about reaching Diamond. This way, the pros won't find players to play against, and Respawn will cater to their complaints.

To make matters worse, public matches have been no better as matchmaking is problematic over there as well.

It has never been more critical for Respawn to fix the issue and bring a balance to the entire matchmaking process in Apex Legends. It remains to be seen when these changes can arrive, if they will at all.

