Apex Legends pro HisWattson advises cheaters about avoiding detection in a bid to get EA to take action

Apex Legends professional HisWattson took a sarcastic jab at EA by advising cheaters to play during the early morning hours to avoid detection. Many have added their voices to the post, alleging negligence on the part of the developer for not doing enough to curb the problem of cheaters.

The ironic tweet, which is structured as though it intends to help cheaters, is meant to raise awareness about the rampant hacking problem currently taking place on the NA servers, according to the FURIA team member.

HisWattson's tweet about cheaters had the Apex Legends community sharing similar instances of cheating

Jacob "HisWattson" is a professional player for the FURIA esports team. The team narrowly came second in the recent Apex Legends Global Series: 2022 Championship and also snagged the Monster Energy MVP award, with HisWattson becoming the most valuable player of the tournament.

The player decided to put his fame to good use by tweeting about the rampant cheating prevalent on the North American servers. In his post, he sarcastically offered guidance to cheaters, telling them to play during a certain time slot to avoid detection by authorities:

"Dear Apex Cheaters, If you play from 1-7amEST on NA servers your chances of getting banned are way lower because the ban team isn’t awake."

In the next line, he clarified that the ironic phrasing was just a ploy to get Respawn's attention so that they resolved the issue:

"Just making this public knowledge so hopefully EA will do something about it."

HisWattson has been critical of the cheat detection system in the past. In a tweet from a week ago, he stated:

"I will not be reporting cheaters or stream snipers until Apex gets a better anti cheat. I will not do their job for them and you shouldn’t either. The current system is terrible and supporting it will only make it take longer for a real solution to be added"

Many fans, fellow professional players and streamers seemed to agree with the sentiment.

Twitter is abuzz with the Apex Legends community talking about the issue

While not exactly starting a conversation, HisWattson's tweet has made quite a lot of people in the gaming world speak up about the issue. Players from all around the globe have shared their experiences with the current hacking problem:

SuperNovaFTW @SuperNovaFTW65 @JakeSucky @HisWattson Oh believe me I play these times every night and report atleast 3 a night. Mostly walls but see the same teams game after game. So bad d they don’t last past drop most games @JakeSucky @HisWattson Oh believe me I play these times every night and report atleast 3 a night. Mostly walls but see the same teams game after game. So bad d they don’t last past drop most games

StuffedPorkChop @VisualFxx @HisWattson Doesn't CSGO still have a system that allows players to review vods and if enough people vote that clip/vod as "cheated" it then gets sent to the actual team for immediate action? No idea why more games don't use or have this system. It takes SO much work off the devs overall. @HisWattson Doesn't CSGO still have a system that allows players to review vods and if enough people vote that clip/vod as "cheated" it then gets sent to the actual team for immediate action? No idea why more games don't use or have this system. It takes SO much work off the devs overall.

SN0RLAXES @SN0RLAXES @HisWattson how could it possibly be lower when i can click the report button any time of the day??? @HisWattson how could it possibly be lower when i can click the report button any time of the day???

LVL_Zipeth @Zipeth

If you play from 0:00-23:59 on EU servers on any time zone, the chances of you being banned are close to 0. We don’t have a manual ban for our region so please come and show us in full force what you are capable of! Just making this public so it can be fixed! @HisWattson Dear Apex Cheaters,If you play from 0:00-23:59 on EU servers on any time zone, the chances of you being banned are close to 0. We don’t have a manual ban for our region so please come and show us in full force what you are capable of! Just making this public so it can be fixed! @HisWattson Dear Apex Cheaters,If you play from 0:00-23:59 on EU servers on any time zone, the chances of you being banned are close to 0. We don’t have a manual ban for our region so please come and show us in full force what you are capable of! Just making this public so it can be fixed!

Many players feel that EA has not been fair with the development and maintenance of the game. Skeptics doubt anything concrete will come out of this, with many claiming that FURIA or HisWattson might get penalized for speaking up against the developers:

MrTacoGaming_ @MrTacoGaming1

Respawn: yes sir @HisWattson EA: but anyway… let’s make some new skins for 50 dollarsRespawn: yes sir @HisWattson EA: but anyway… let’s make some new skins for 50 dollars Respawn: yes sir

Banksy @banksytwitch @JakeSucky @HisWattson One of the challenges has always been the lack of transparency and communication....and not just in regards to cheating. Audio issues, server issues and more have always been a challenge acknowledged by devs but a roadmap has never been provided..instead, new events and skins. @JakeSucky @HisWattson One of the challenges has always been the lack of transparency and communication....and not just in regards to cheating. Audio issues, server issues and more have always been a challenge acknowledged by devs but a roadmap has never been provided..instead, new events and skins.

hundredz 💯 @itshundredz @JakeSucky @HisWattson They should have never publicized who is on their anti-cheat/security team. No other game does this. I don't know what EA was thinking, it just gives someone to scapegoat from the side of the people cheating and the side of the people who are fighting cheaters. @JakeSucky @HisWattson They should have never publicized who is on their anti-cheat/security team. No other game does this. I don't know what EA was thinking, it just gives someone to scapegoat from the side of the people cheating and the side of the people who are fighting cheaters.

Cheating is never a fun experience for players, especially in highly competitive games such as battle royales. Players have been asking EA and Respawn for a more robust anti-cheat system in Apex Legends for a long time, but there seems to be no concrete reply from the developers so far.

