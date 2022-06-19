"God I hate cheaters": Apex Legends community reacts on Reddit as former top player is accused of cheating

Apex Legends is one of the most competitive video games in the world, with the ALGS being the pinnacle of competition. Given the nature of the game, there are always incidents of cheating and the use of unfair means which come out against players. Recently, former number one Predator, ZaineFPS, has come under the microscope due to cheating allegations.

Competitive FPS games being plagued by cheaters is quite common, and developers keep implementing new measures to combat them. While almost anyone can cheat, higher-ranked players trying to win by unfair means are looked down upon by the community. According to a Reddit post, this seems to be the case with ZaineFPS, and his defense hasn't been winning any favor from the community.

Former top-ranked player of Apex Legends has been accused of cheating

The main accusation has come forward based on a clip sent to Twitch streamer sh1nii. In the clip, ZaineFPS is seen shooting a camper. Interestingly, the camper was there for a long time, and Zaine was the only one who detected it. When their friend asked for more details, Zaine clarified that it was a camper which makes it quite interesting.

When confronted, the explanation given by ZaineFPS didn't satisfy many as he accused the viewing resolution as the main cause. However, he then removed the clip of the issue, which added to the suspicion.

Quite naturally, Apex Legends players also reacted to the incident. One user stated that the map is known to have a texture bug that causes this issue. The bug might have been the same reason why ZaineFPS was able to see the camper.

Another user responded that if this was the case, the bug would have been visible in the video. Zaine deleting the video makes it all the more suspicious to the community.

One user added that it's quite possible that the wall wasn't rendered, but ZaineFPS should have been able to explain the situation.

Another Apex Legends player commented that Zaine should be banned if he was indeed cheating.

It seems that Zaine has apparently deleted several clips that consisted of suspicious behavior on his part.

Many players aren't fans of Easy Anti-Cheat as they believe that the software fails its purpose. For some, there are several high-ranked players who could possibly be cheating.

ZaineFPS' case isn't an open-and-shut one. The history of the map's render bug makes it even more difficult to come to a conclusion, as the community continues to weigh-in on the situation on the Reddit post.

