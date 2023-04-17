Are Blizzard servers down? Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft players report loss of connectivity after DDOS attacks

Blizzard servers have become targets of a DDOS attack, creating issues for Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. The problems were first brought to notice by the players on social media, who complained about a loss of connectivity and high latency. Since then, the cyberattack has been officially acknowledged, and the issue has been resolved as well.

As of writing, Blizzard has managed to stop the attack and restore its servers, but not before players were left enraged as their sessions got interrupted. While some community members were able to access the games, others couldn’t even log in. The latest DDOS attack has caused plenty of issues, especially since the titles have millions of players.

DDOS attack on Blizzard’s servers: Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2 players may lose progress

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue.

A permanent network connection is necessary for games like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft. Most activities, if not all, are done in online sessions, and a small loss of connectivity will result in progression loss.

This was the main complaint by several players who were affected by the DDOS attacks. The perpetrators behind this breach remain unknown, but this isn’t the first time the servers were attacked. A similar incident took place in October 2022 on the day Overwatch 2 was launched worldwide. There’s a chance that the same people could have caused today’s breach.

Blizzard CS - The Americas @BlizzardCS The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try battle.net/support/articl… The DDOS attacks that we were monitoring have ended. If you are still unable to log in try battle.net/support/articl…

As of writing, Blizzard’s servers are up and running. The developers have communicated via their official Twitter account, and players can log in to enjoy their respective games. Here are a few things they can do if they’re still not able to start their games:

Restart the internet.

Ensure that the NAT type of your internet isn’t “closed.”

Ensure that your firewall isn’t blocking internet access.

Check if any background application is consuming bandwidth.

They should be able to enjoy their Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2 sessions without any hindrance.

wx1k @WillayEdits @battlenet Every day should be a busy day.... It's Call of Duty ffs. Spend a little more on your cute little servers and this wouldn't happen. @Blizzard_Ent Every day should be a busy day.... It's Call of Duty ffs. Spend a little more on your cute little servers and this wouldn't happen. @Blizzard_Ent @battlenet https://t.co/GMEx0Maiqo

The community will hope that today’s DDOS attack on the Blizzard servers is the last of them. These types of breaches not only disrupt gaming sessions, but the accounts also become vulnerable to privacy and data theft.

