Activision's patent filings hint at a future introduction of a 'never ending' Call of Duty multiplayer mode

The popular Call of Duty IP may see the introduction of a unique never-ending multiplayer mode in the future. A patent under Call of Duty creator Activision's name describes the idea with a vivid diagram of the well-thought system, which, if implemented, will freshen up the shooter franchise.

As per the official document, Activision applied for the patent in July last year. The application received an official nod this year and was published on January 5, 2023.

Interestingly, before 2022, Activision filed for the same patent in 2015 and 2019; however, the company hasn't been able to convert its idea into practice yet.

Unbounded Gameplay Session (Image via Activision)

The previous patents featured a flowchart for how the suggested system may handle players entering and exiting the sessions; however, the latest patent introduces a clearer idea of how the functional code may work on a client’s machine, which indicates that the company has advanced on its initial theory.

Call of Duty’s theoretical, infinite game mode will score players according to the time they spend in a session

Activision states that the theorized system will allow a multiplayer video game to feature continuous gameplay through an unbounded gameplay session. Now that the patent has been accepted (Source), such a system may be encapsulated in a flexible game mode for a future Call of Duty title.

According to Activision, players can enter or exit an unbounded gameplay session whenever they want. They can also rejoin the same session at a later time.

According to Activision:

"Players may join, exit, and later rejoin a given unbounded gameplay session at any time. A given unbounded gameplay session may therefore continue indefinitely so long as at least one player wishes to continue to gameplay."

Activision also plans to integrate a scoring rule that considers time-based and other parameters to support the unconventional gameplay style.

"To facilitate an unbounded gameplay session, the system may score players using time-based or other parameters in a manner that is fair to players who have been playing in the unbounded gameplay session longer than other players."

Presently, all Call of Duty titles, be it Multiplayer or Battle Royale, feature finite gameplay sessions which end with a victory, be it for a single player or a team.

Activision's unbound gameplay sessions, on the other hand, will not encourage an end, letting players engage in an infinite experience for as long as they like and continue to farm achievements and perks while they do so.

Activision's dedication to the concept indicates the project's promise; however, it could be years before the Call of Duty publisher gives a deserving shape to its interesting idea.

