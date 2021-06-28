Are there cheats in Mario Golf: Super Rush?

Mario Golf: Super Rush has been subjected to a lot of hype recently, and one big question on gamers’ minds is if cheats are going to be in the game.

Mario Golf: Super Rush was a welcome surprise at the Nintendo Direct during E3 2021, as fans were awaiting news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4. This title takes the Mario Golf experience and buffs it up in mechanics, graphics, and some new gameplay elements.

The most notable feature is the Speed Golf mode, where players have to race to beat opponents on the golf course.

Have any cheats or secrets been bout in the new Mario Golf game?

No cheats have been confirmed at this time for Mario Golf: Super Rush. The game has only been out for a short time, so players haven’t been able to find anything to break the game.

However, this doesn’t mean that cheats won’t be found in the future. While game developers are getting better at eliminating bugs from their games, it seems as though dedicated gamers will always find one or two things that will cheat the game somehow.

Many fans were curious about cheats for Mario Golf: Super Rush since past games in the Mario Golf franchise had their share of cheats. This slice of the Mario catalog may not be as large, but these games have been coming out since the original Golf game on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

In particular, Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour featured an excellent bunch of cheats for the Nintendo Gamecube. Players in this game could enter codes that would unlock secret tournaments. These secrets would all feature new courses not found in a normal playthrough. One of these courses was even based on Hyrule from the Legend of Zelda.

It is unclear when cheats will start coming out for Mario Golf: Super Rush, if they come out at all. Intelligent gamers are probably going to work testing out the game mechanics, however. So it could be that shortly cheats will have been found for this new Mario Golf title.

Edited by Ravi Iyer