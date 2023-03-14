Are FIFA 23 servers down (March 14)? Users report issues getting into FUT

If social media reports are to be believed, FIFA 23 players might once again be suffering from connection issues, unable to get into Ultimate Team. This happened on March 13 when many reported several problems while trying to connect to the game. It's unclear as to what had caused it in the first place, but EA Sports officially acknowledged it was investigating the issue.

As of writing, some users have reported incidents of being unable to log into FIFA 23, but EA Sports hasn't passed any official statement. Some have reported general error messages when trying to connect to the online mode. For others, reports of "mandatory update failed" are creeping up.

Currently, the number of complaints on social media is quite low compared to yesterday. However, there are numerous, indicating that the same situation could be happening once again.

FIFA 23 servers have been a cause of concern over the last week

The issue with FIFA 23's servers going down isn't entirely unheard of, and EA Sports even conducts routine maintenance. The servers are taken down in such instances, but the developers announce a timeline for those. When they go down unannounced, it causes a lot of problems.

Ellis Martin @EllisMartin @EAHelp Once again getting the mandatory update failed issue on Fifa 23 and cannot get onto servers. Why does this keep happening @EAHelp Once again getting the mandatory update failed issue on Fifa 23 and cannot get onto servers. Why does this keep happening

It's unclear as to what could have caused the problem today and why the users are getting an error when trying to get into the game. A title update is set to be released in the upcoming days that will introduce new modes related to women's football.

However, these errors seem to be unassociated with the upcoming updates. The number of FIFA 23 players getting errors yesterday was quite low, but it quickly increased across different platforms. Today could also have similar outcomes as well, which will certainly frustrate the community even more.

How to solve the mandatory update failed error?

One common outcome over both days has been the existence of the mandatory update failed error in FIFA 23. This happens when the game can't connect to EA's servers due to various reasons.

There's no guaranteed save, and it can be solved sometimes by simply restarting the game. Alternately, resetting the DNS and clearing the alternate MAC address on consoles might also solve the problem.

Some PC players have found out that launching FIFA 23 using the EA app instead of Steam solved the problem for them. Restarting one's internet connection before turning on the game has also acted as a solution. Unfortunately, the error occurs mostly when the servers have connection issues, and there's no concrete solution to that aside from EA Sports fixing them.

