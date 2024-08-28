Artem Dovbyk EA FC 25: AS Roma star to receive major rating boost

According to leaked data found on the Fut Scoreboard app, Artem Dovbyk is set to receive a huge upgrade to his overall stats in EA FC 25 compared to FC 24. While the world is mainly focused on Cole Palmer's unbelievable rise, Dovbyk's similar feat might go unnoticed. While not as impressive as Palmer's 19-point improvement, Dovbyk's ratings are set to go up by a significant 14 points.

Dovbyk was given a silver card in EA FC 24 with an overall rating of 70. But he will be given an 84-rated card in FC 25 as per Fut Scoreboard. This massive upgrade is mainly because of his performance in La Liga. Playing for Girona, he was the highest scorer in the league, putting the ball in the net 24 times.

Overview of Artem Dovbyk's card in FC 25

Dovbyk's stats as per leaks (Image via Fut Scoreboard app)

Artem Dovbyk's new 84 rated has received upgrades in almost every stat:

Pace- 84 (+10)

84 (+10) Shooting- 85 (+18)

85 (+18) Passing- 69 (+14)

69 (+14) Dribbling- 79 (+15)

79 (+15) Defending- 34 (+6)

34 (+6) Physicality- 81 (+8)

Dovbyk's pace and shooting stats have improved a lot in the upcoming title. His acceleration and sprint speed are now 81 and 86, respectively. His shooting stats include 85 Positioning, 88 Finishing, and 89 Shot Power. During the early days of the game, this Dovbyk card will be a prime candidate for evolution.

Playstyles of Artem Dovbyk's card in FC 25

FC 24 Artem Dovbyk's playstyles (Image via EA)

Till now there are no leaks about Dovbyk's playstyles in FC 25. However, we can predict that they will mostly be from the shooting category. Dovbyk's 70-rated card in FC 24 featured the silver Power Header PlayStyle. With this new card, we can potentially see a Power Header as well as a silver Finesse Shot.

What does it mean for the fans?

Artem Dovbyk's card in FC 24 (Image via EA)

Dovbyk's rise in rank from silver common to gold rare is because of his stunning performance at Girona in the league. But in this season, he won't be seen in the same colors as before. He recently was signed by AS Roma. Only time will tell how he fares in his new club and league. He is yet to score in favor of Roma in the two matches he has played as of August 28, 2024.

