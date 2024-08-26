Cole Palmer EA FC 25: Chelsea star to receive biggest ever rating boost

Cole Palmer has received a huge boost in his FC 25 rating, as per leaks from Fut Sheriff. He was given a 67-rated silver card in FIFA 23. His overall rating was downgraded last year landing him with a card with 66 overall. He was in Manchester City then and did not get much game time which could be the major cause for his downgrade.

Last year, Palmer made a switch to Chelsea and there he was given a place in the first team. His career took off from there. He scored 22 goals and contributed in 11 for Chelsea in 33 matches last season. This top-class performance promoted him from a 66-rated silver common card to an 85-rated gold rare card. He has got an astonishing 19-point upgrade in his overall rating, as per leaks.

Overview of Cole Palmer 85-Rated card

Stats of Cole Palmer's 66-Rated silver card in EA Fc 24 (Image via EA)

Cole Palmer's whopping 19-point upgrade also brings upgrades to his stats according to leaks. Upgrades in his stats include:

Pace- From 74 in FC 24 to 75 in FC 25 (+1)

From 74 in FC 24 to 75 in FC 25 (+1) Shooting- From 66 in FC 24 to 82 in FC 25 (+16)

From 66 in FC 24 to 82 in FC 25 (+16) Passing- From 62 in FC 24 to 83 in FC 25 (+21)

From 62 in FC 24 to 83 in FC 25 (+21) Dribbling- From 70 in FC 24 to 86 in FC 25 (+16)

From 70 in FC 24 to 86 in FC 25 (+16) Defending- From 46 in FC 24 to 50 in FC 25 (+4)

From 46 in FC 24 to 50 in FC 25 (+4) Physical- From 57 in FC 24 to 66 in FC 25 (+9)

These stats put Palmer's card in the absolute spotlight. He will be a feature in many players' first-11 during the first few days of the game. He will be comparatively harder to pack and will definitely come with a high price tag when EA FC 25 launches if we are to go by this leak. This source is known for accurate leaks so we can expect these stats to be official soon.

Expand Tweet

Evolutions will remain important for the first few weeks after the launch, just like last year. If using any evo this card got a pace upgrade, he will become unstoppable.

Cole Palmer's PlayStyles in FC 25

PlayStyles of Cole Palmer in FC 24 (Image via EA)

Palmer's base card in FC 24 featured only Technical PlayStyle. His highest card in FC 24 is from the Make Your Mark promo. This card gives him an overall rating of 98 and is priced at around 2,091,000 coins in the market. This card has Technical+, Power Shot+, Dead Ball+, and Finesse Shot+. We could see a similar assortment of silver PlayStyles for his base card in FC 25 if not gold.

What does this mean for Cole Palmer fans?

He will be one of the most sought-after cards after the launch of the game. This card has tremendous evolution potential. Further, throughout the year, he will receive different promo cards. Hence, his fans will be able to add him to their team from the very first day. Palmer's rise in FC 25 from FC 24 is one of the most unimaginable upgrades in the history of the game.

Cole Palmer's transfer to Chelsea was one of the most successful moves in the Premier League last season. In the two matches played this season, he has already scored one goal and assisted in two for Chelsea.

