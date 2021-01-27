AS Gaming announces new Free Fire roster

After the ban of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire esports is getting undivided attention. With many tournaments lined up in 2021, new organizations are venturing into the fast-paced battle royale.

In the last few weeks, many esports organizations, like Galaxy Racer Esports, Noble Esports, and Marcos Gaming, have announced their Free Fire rosters.

And now, Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, a Free Fire content creator, has announced a roster for upcoming tournaments. He also launched a new esports YouTube channel, Free Fire AS Esports, and will upload esports related content.

The announcement of the new roster came through AS Gaming's social media handles.

AS Esports Free Fire India roster

AS Gaming: Leader

AS Mr. Raj Thug: Flanker

AS Lucky: Assaulter

AS Rana: Sniper

AS Priyansh: Sniper

About AS Gaming

Advertisement

AS Gaming is a Free Fire content creator with more than 7.7 million subscribers on YouTube. He has garnered around 665 million views on his channel and has 669k followers on Instagram.

He has another YouTube channel, named A_S Army, which has close to 960k subscribers. Sahil Rana's Discord server, A_S Gaming, has more than 96k members.

About Free Fire

Free Fire is the most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 265 million installs. A significant percentage of these downloads came from India.

The recently concluded Continental Series Asia was watched by more than 1.5 million viewers in the country, a staggering record.

To encash on the popularity, Free Fire India Esports announced that they would organize four major tournaments with a total prize pool of more than two crore INR in the country in 2021.

The four major tournaments are the Free Fire India Championship (Spring and Fall) and Free Fire Pro League (Summer and Winter).

Apart from official events, Qualcomm and Jio also announced their respective events, with prize pools of 50 lakhs and 12.5 lakh, respectively.