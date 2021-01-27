Create
Free Fire: How to get the new Fury and Frenzy Duo bundles

The Fury and Frenzy Duo bundles are available in the Luck Royale segment of Free Fire (Image via Sportskeeda)
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 12:22 IST
News
Free Fire offers various events and lucky spinning wheels every other month to help players redeem unique rewards.

These prizes include weapons, skins, characters, and cosmetics like fashion items and bundles. Players can also purchase the bundles from the in-game store.

Recently, a new Luck Royale section has been added to the Free Fire Faded Wheel segment, which will be valid for another 7 days, i.e., till February 3rd. The new bundle is called the Fury and Frenzy Duo.

This article explains the steps to obtain this bundle in Free Fire.

How to obtain the new Fury and Frenzy duo bundles in Free Fire?

Players need diamonds to buy the legendary skin from the store. Hence, before spinning, one must ensure to have sufficient diamonds in their account.

Gamers can follow these steps To acquire the Fury and Frenzy bundles:

  • Run Free Fire and navigate to the 'Luck Royale' segment of the game.
Tap on the Fury and Frenzy Duo tab
  • Then scroll down. At the end, look for the 'Fury and Frenzy Duo' tab.
  • Players can participate in the draw by using diamonds.
  • Before drawing, remove 2 undesired prizes (except the grand prize), thereby increasing the grand prize's win rate.
Remove 2 prizes and tap on the
  • Prizes who have already obtained a prize cannot draw again. Each subsequent draw will require more diamonds. For example, 19, 29, 39, 69, and so on.
  • When cumulative draws reach the target, players claim the bonus prize.
The duo bundles - Fury Senior Bundle and Frenzy Junior Bundle are guaranteed prizes at the last 2 spins.

Here are the prizes offered in the bundle:

  • Fury Senior bundle
  • Frenzy Junior bundle
  • Lunar New Year Weapon box
  • Draconic Invasion parachute skin
  • Cube Fragment
  • Pet Food
  • Dragon Lair backpack
  • Diamond Royale voucher
  • Scan Playcard
  • Dragon Scale (AK47) material

Published 27 Jan 2021, 12:22 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
