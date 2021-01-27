Free Fire: How to get the new Fury and Frenzy Duo bundles

Free Fire offers various events and lucky spinning wheels every other month to help players redeem unique rewards.

These prizes include weapons, skins, characters, and cosmetics like fashion items and bundles. Players can also purchase the bundles from the in-game store.

Recently, a new Luck Royale section has been added to the Free Fire Faded Wheel segment, which will be valid for another 7 days, i.e., till February 3rd. The new bundle is called the Fury and Frenzy Duo.

This article explains the steps to obtain this bundle in Free Fire.

How to obtain the new Fury and Frenzy duo bundles in Free Fire?

Players need diamonds to buy the legendary skin from the store. Hence, before spinning, one must ensure to have sufficient diamonds in their account.

Gamers can follow these steps To acquire the Fury and Frenzy bundles:

Run Free Fire and navigate to the 'Luck Royale' segment of the game.

Tap on the Fury and Frenzy Duo tab

Then scroll down. At the end, look for the 'Fury and Frenzy Duo' tab.

Players can participate in the draw by using diamonds.

Before drawing, remove 2 undesired prizes (except the grand prize), thereby increasing the grand prize's win rate.

Remove 2 prizes and tap on the 'spin' option.

Prizes who have already obtained a prize cannot draw again. Each subsequent draw will require more diamonds. For example, 19, 29, 39, 69, and so on.

When cumulative draws reach the target, players claim the bonus prize.

The duo bundles - Fury Senior Bundle and Frenzy Junior Bundle are guaranteed prizes at the last 2 spins.

Here are the prizes offered in the bundle:

Fury Senior bundle

Frenzy Junior bundle

Lunar New Year Weapon box

Draconic Invasion parachute skin

Cube Fragment

Pet Food

Dragon Lair backpack

Diamond Royale voucher

Scan Playcard

Dragon Scale (AK47) material