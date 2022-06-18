"Asking €80 for a 2-year-old game is absolutely disgusting and unacceptable": Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans furious with Steam pricing

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020, but it has taken more than two years for the game to arrive on Steam.

The game was launched on the digital storefront on June 17, along with its entry for the Steam Deck. While fans were happy with the news, the price of the title on Steam hasn't been well received, and many think it's just extortion.

The original post that was made in the community (Image via Reddit)

Fans have been waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to be available on what's considered the biggest digital game store for PC players.

With so many platforms and stores, it's quite common for a title to have different release dates for each one. However, the game's base price of €80 has irritated players, and many consider it overpriced despite the current discount.

Naturally, fans have taken to social media to express their discontent.

Disproportionate regional pricing and porting issues among reasons why Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans are unhappy with Square Enix

A Reddit user, who goes by u/AnActualPlatypus, recently posted about how happy they were that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was now on Steam. However, they were irked by the game's price and felt that it was rather exorbitant for a game that is two years old.

The user added that the discount makes very little difference as the base price should never have been so high in the first place.

Other users also expressed their opinion on the price of the remake. One individual said Square Enix treats PCs the same way as the Nintendo Switch.

For some fans, the excitement around the game is now gone due to the game's high price and issues with porting.

One user added that Square Enix might have thought that the discount would divert the attention of fans.

Other fans also don't understand the reason behind the increase in the base price.

There also seems to be a major issue with regional pricing as some areas have unnecessarily higher pricing.

Some users feel that the latest developments indicate that Square Enix might be looking to move out of the PC market. They think that the Japanese giants will mostly focus on Final Fantasy games and mobile gacha games.

One player believes that the price of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is extortionate, even for a brand new game.

Others feel that the game should never have had such a high price after what Square Enix did.

The publisher released the title on the Epic Games Store and made Steam users wait for a long time. Charging such high prices after this move seems unfair to many.

It's unclear why Square Enix has made such a decision, and it remains to be seen what kind of implications the decision has on the player base.

Despite the positive reception of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, such decisions can ruin a lot of goodwill.

