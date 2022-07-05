Asmongold rages and breaks controller while playing Cuphead on stream

Zack "Asmongold" had a rageful moment on stream where he broke his PlayStation controller while playing the 'run and gun' shooter game, Cuphead. He failed to accomplish an in-game challenge that caused the Twitch star to strike his controller against his desk, breaking the device.

The Austin, Texas, native completed the game many years ago. However, after discovering that the producers had released new DLCs, he hopped on to it to try out the new missions.

Asmongold sees red on stream

The 31-year-old is more famous for his World of Warcraft gameplay. However, he tries out different titles every now and then on stream.

In the latest broadcast, he decided to try his hand at Cuphead.

The game released a new DLC, titled The Delicious Last Course, with six different boss fights: Moonshine Mob, Glumstone The Giant, Esther Winchester, The Howling Aces, Mortimer Freeze, and the Final Boss, Chef Saltbaker.

While facing challenges against the last boss fight, he appeared to have failed to save the character. In a heated moment, the One True King (OTK) co-owner stuck his PlayStation controller against the desk, causing it to be damaged. He exclaimed:

"F***! I broke it. S***! God, bro, like I'm actually done. I'm done. I'm f***ing done. I'm f***ing done. I'm done. I'm done."

The controller naturally disconnected from the title, and he was returned to the menu screen. He continued:

"Holy s***! Alright, alright, I'm done. I'm done, guys. I'm done."

In a rage, he decided to quit the game and end the stream. However, upon realizing he needed a few more moments on the stream to cool himself off, he jumped onto the good old World of Warcraft before ending the stream.

Fans react unusual moment of their favorite online star losing his cool

The content creator has always had dedicated fans who left no stone unturned while expressing their views on his moment of madness. Some also pointed out that the controller that Zack had broken was a new one that he unboxed on-stream.

Here's what the viewers had to say regarding the comical clip:

Fans reacting to Asmongold breaking his controller (Image via Asmongold clips/YouTube)

The streamer has over 3.3 million followers on Twitch and 1.47 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

