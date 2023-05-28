Asmongold claims he was "kicked out" by Redfall's developers after he called the game a "boring looter-shooter with no imagination"

On May 27, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" created a tier list to rank apologies presented by various game developers, including those of Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This led to a discussion about Redfall, and the streamer revealed that he had been given a sponsorship opportunity to play the game.

Zack, however, had declined the offer and slammed the game as a "boring looter-shooter with no imagination." He was then seemingly kicked him out of the group by the developers.

"They just removed me from the group convo" - Asmongold talks about how Redfall's developers reacted after he criticized the game

The discussion began at the 1-hour-37-minute mark of Asmongold's livestream when he disclosed that he had been approached by Redfall's developers about a sponsorship opportunity:

"I'm just going to tell you guys this. So, I had a sponsor opportunity for Redfall. And, the person who I was communicating with, about the sponsorship opportunity is like, 'Are you still interested in the game? It's received a lot of negative reviews.'"

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then explained why he would not accept the offer anymore:

"And I said to them, I said, 'Redfall is a... it is an unoriginal, boring looter-shooter, with no imagination, no innovation, and nothing fun to it. But nobody's talking about that because they can't even play the game in the begining. No, I'm not interested and I don't want to play this game.'"

It was at this point that he was allegedly kicked out of the group:

"They kicked me out of the group. They just removed me from the group convo. So, it is what it is, right?"

As the on-stream conversation progressed, Asmongold suggested that if he wanted to make more money while streaming, he would accept mobile gaming sponsorships:

''Should have asked 'how much.' It doesn't matter to me. Like, if I wanted to make a lot of money, streaming a game, I'd just do Raid Shadow Legends at that point. Yeah, who cares? Like, if I was going to do it for money, I'd get more money playing one of these mobile games. And at least, everybody knows that one sucks. At least everybody knows you're getting paid for Raid Shadow Legends, right?"

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

Asmongold's clip quickly went viral, attracting over 184k views and 415 comments. It was posted on YouTube as well, and here's a snapshot of a few of the responses:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer described Redfall as a "prime example" of everything wrong with modern gaming. Meanwhile, another community member speculated about much money the Austin-based streamer would have been offered to play the title.

