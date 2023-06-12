Asmongold explains how he ended up injuring himself due to a lack of sleep

On June 12, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" returned to livestreaming on his alternate channel Zackrawrr after hosting the OTK Games Expo 2023. While watching the recent PC Gamer showcase, he took the opportunity to explain how he ended up injuring himself and showed viewers a mark on his forehead. According to Asmongold, he hurt himself after he walked into a wall due to lack of sleep.

The content creator explained:

"You want to know how that got there? Do you want to know how I got these scars? It's because I literally walked into a wall. That's right! Walked right into it."

Asmongold discusses how lack of sleep led him to get injured on his forehead

After claiming that he walked right into the wall, causing him to be injured, Asmongold provided context for how it all happened. He said:

"So on Thursday, I woke up at about 3 or 5 pm, or so. And, my flight was on Friday, at 6 pm... 6 am, I mean. 6:30. So, I didn't sleep from Thursday, at about 3 pm, to... Saturday, like, you know, Friday night going into Saturday, at like, 1 am. So this was at about an hour, 28 or 29. Of that, I just straight up walked into a wall!"

The co-founder of One True King said that he had the "best sleep" of his life after returning from hosting this year's Game Expo:

"So then that happened and I went to sleep. I slept for, like, five hours and then, obviously, we did the show. I came back home. And, I, honestly got the best sleep of my life last night! Like, I woke up this morning, and I was not stressed about anything! I was like, 'I'm going to lay here for, like, 20 minutes and then I'm going to get up, and I'm going to go live on my stream, and I'm going to do stuff.'"

Asmongold was pleased to see that the OTK Games Expo was conducted without a hitch and added that he was in a great mood. A few moments later, the content creator inadvertently hit his microphone and exclaimed:

"Oh, my - what the f**k is this s**t?! God d*mn it! Son of a b**ch! Bro, I was having a good day, for like, an hour! Nah, it's okay. I fixed it. It's not a big deal."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streamer's clip in which he discussed getting injured has garnered a lot of attention on YouTube. With more than 60 fans weighing in, here's a snippet of some notable responses:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most popular figures in the streaming industry, best known for playing a wide variety of MMORPG titles. He currently has 3,430,739 followers on his main channel and averaged over 65k viewers during his comeback stream on June 2, 2023.

