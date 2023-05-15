"She's just crazy" - Asmongold shocked by controversial content creator That Vegan Teacher calling to "euthanize" cats

During a livestream on May 14, 2023, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across a post on his subreddit featuring controversial YouTuber That Vegan Teacher's recent video. In it, she discusses whether "cats should exist." After hearing the latter's arguments for why cats should either be "veganized or euthanized," Asmongold remarked:

"Bro, she's just crazy! Like, what is it? It's not hard! Like, why do people always get so surprised there's a crazy person out there? She's nuts! It's not, like, it's some kind of crazy f**k. Like, 'I can't believe this! Wow!' She's just nuts. It's not that rare!"

Asmongold shares thoughts on That Vegan Teacher's contentious take on cats

At the two-hour mark of his broadcast on May 14, Asmongold stumbled upon a post by Redditor u/Hairy-Vermicelli-194, who shared a link to a video titled, Should cats exist? If not vegan, they should either be veganized or euthanized. Choose one.

The three-minute feature began with That Vegan Teacher suggesting that people might think her perspective on the situation was "over-the-top" and urged the audience to "open" their minds:

"We take of cats, right? I had two of them, several years ago. They were my first animal companions when I became a registered nurse and I loved them dearly. But since then, I've become vegan and I've come to see things a little bit differently. Don't get me wrong. I still find them absolutely gorgeous and cute. They're so soft and I like to be surrounded by them."

The YouTuber added that cats have "no place" in our homes or lives. According to her, anytime someone buys cat food, they are paying someone to "murder innocent animals":

"They have been bred into existence and kept with us as pets but they should never have been. Humans just enjoyed their company. So, they used them for entertainment and for comfort. But, the sad thing is... that for every person who has a cat, they are paying people to murder all kinds of other innocent animals and that's not right. Every time you buy cat food, you are paying somebody to murder innocent animals, who also had a right to live."

As the video concluded, the YouTuber claimed that if a person's cat is not vegan, they are paying for "animal abuse":

"If your cats are not vegan yet, what are you waiting for? If your cats are not vegan, you are paying for animal abuse and that's wrong."

After hearing That Vegan Teacher calling for action by telling people to "veganize" their cats, Asmongold said:

"I actually think Facebook should ban groups like that for promoting animal cruelty. I think so, like... it's one thing to have, like, an opinion. But, like, it's another thing to... like, for example, if you had a Facebook group and it's called... 'We love hamsters in microwaves,' okay? And everybody would post pictures of their hamster in a microwave. I feel like Facebook would take that down. Right? I feel like, yeah, that's kind of, I don't know, that kind of sucks!"

Asmongold added that he was at a loss for words:

"Yeah, she's a different kind of crazy cat lady. I don't know what to say!"

Fans react to Asmongold's take

