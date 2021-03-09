That Vegan Teacher flouts ban by making new TikTok account

Self-proclaimed social activist and vegan, That Vegan Teacher, has returned to TikTok using a new account after her original one got banned for violating community guidelines.

The controversial activist was universally critiqued for taking things too far in her videos and was eventually banned on TikTok. After releasing a statement on YouTube, she protested that she was being censored and that "good people" need to stand up.

That Vegan Teacher returns to TikTok under a new account following ban

SERIOUSLY? That Vegan Teacher returns to TikTok. She announced her new account earlier in the day on a live stream on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/K9K5W6rMum — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

Kadie Karen Diekmeye, better known as That Vegan Teacher, was earlier suspended from TikTok as her content bordered on being hateful, misinformation, and coercive to users.

After her ban, the 56-year-old took to her YouTube page, where she stated that people who took joy in her barring should be ashamed and that "good people" like her need to rise up and speak out.

In a recent live stream, the Canadian announced that she would be returning to TikTok, and it seems that she has now followed through on her promise. Using a new username, "@questioning.our.thoughts," the vegan activist is back on the platform, much to the internet's chagrin.

oh god. oh fuck. — vi | i wanna see my kins arc (@mariwchat) March 9, 2021

Didn’t she just get banned🤦🏽‍♀️ — Frenemies out of Context (@Frenemiespods) March 9, 2021

Mass report — strawberries are good🍓 (@Lexi37166480) March 9, 2021

I think i'm going to create quick tiktok acc just to report this lady. There's no way vegan people that bad, she look like she have other propa going here — 🍊lee yoongi 🐱 (@temperanceccxii) March 9, 2021

She is now using Dream's image. Saying his name is Clay, he's vegan, and gay pic.twitter.com/u9MgCK8RQQ — 🐷 Lizzy 🐷 (@Wiccabewitch) March 9, 2021

She makes me want to stop being vegan. — Friedtofu. (@hidingatwork) March 9, 2021

Christ! What is the tos for TikTok?...seems odd after being banned that TikTok hasn’t taken down her new account? — Erin Anderson (@Erin_And0303) March 9, 2021

When That Vegan Teacher was initially banned, the internet rejoiced as memes flooded Twitter, celebrating her content's removal. A change.org petition was filed against the creator for endangering people's health with misinformation and animal cruelty for forcing her naturally carnivorous pets to lead a vegan lifestyle.

It is possible that she could be banned again on TikTok as her content appears to be the same as what got her forbidden in the first place.

