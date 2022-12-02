"Over a $100,000": Asmongold reveals how much he's earned from streaming on Twitch in the three days since his return

Zack "Asmongold" made a triumphant return to streaming on his main channel a couple of days ago to play World of Warcraft's new expansion, Dragonflight.

The comeback stream on 28 November peaked at a staggering 200,000+ concurrent viewers, with Twitch Tracker reporting an average viewership of close to 100,000. The latter number only grew the next day, almost reaching 110K. His viewers, who had been waiting for his return to the main channel, expressed their gratitude by subscribing in droves.

On yesterday's stream, when he was asked how much he'd earned, the streamer revealed that he had made over $100K for three days of streaming:

"That's over a $100,000. It's a good day. It's a good time."

Asmongold reveals his Twitch earnings from subscriptions in the three days since his return to the main channel

For those unaware, Zack had stopped streaming on his main channel in July and went live on Zackrwarr, an alternate non-partnered channel, for a plethora of reasons. Over the last few weeks, the streamer did note that the Amazon-owned platform was not happy about this.

As he had all but abandoned his official channel, he was not bringing in any ad revenue and estimated that Twitch was losing hundreds of thousands of dollars because of it. However, after the release of World of Warcraft Dragonflight, the OTK co-founder was back and subscriptions started flooding in.

Yesterday, after more than nine hours of streaming, Asmongold was talking about heading off to bed when a chatter's question caught his eye. The audience member asked him how much he made from streaming now that he was back on his Partnered Twitch channel. He revealed that he had gained 43,000 subscribers since coming back three days ago:

"Hopefully, I'll get some sleep tonight and just chill. 'How much money do you make streaming?' Well, it's been three days I've been back streaming. And I have got 43,000 subs, so... I get $3.50 a sub so that's over a $100,000."

Timestamp 3:45:00

He later added that the amount was probably a bit higher than his estimate:

"$3K more? Yeah, something like that."

His fans started commending him for it, and a few joked about him being able to afford Taco Bell and took a dig at him for going on a "break," referring to his long absence from his main channel.

"'You can afford Taco Bell by now?' Yeah. 'Time for another break?' Yeah guys, it's been, oh man. Look at the time, I gotta go."

Fan reactions

Fans of the streamer were quite impressed with how much he'd earned in such a short time. Here's how some of them reacted:

A bunch of people on YouTube also reacted to an edited clip of the streamer tearing money on camera:

Fans will be happy to hear that moments later, Asmongold promised to try to stream every day going forward unless personal matters or work obligations required him to take a day off.

