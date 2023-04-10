Asmongold roasts Ludwig's living space, calls it "awful"

On April 9, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. After playing Path of Exile for a few hours, the streamer hosted a Just Chatting segment, where he reacted to YouTube Gaming content creator Ludwig's recently uploaded video that showcased the YouTuber's living space.

Asmongold was taken aback by this and began roasting Ludwig. The Texas-based personality wondered how anyone could "live like this" and pointed to a light source above the YouTuber's bed. Zack then claimed that it would interfere with a person's sleep and stated:

"This would be so f**king annoying. This is awful!"

Asmongold is in disbelief after seeing Ludwig's room

Twitch star Asmongold watched Ludwig's most recent Mogul Mail video, titled "We have to talk about this," at the eight-hour mark of a recent livestream. In it, the former Twitch streamer shared a clip from another video that revealed his living space. When the One True King (OTK) co-founder saw this, he stated:

"Bro, how can you live like this? Like... what if you... like, what if the light; like, dude. Wouldn't you wake up? This would be so f**king annoying!"

Zack claimed that the room's decor was "awful," and that everything inside was white. He expressed his dissatisfaction by saying:

"And everything is white! You don't want to have white things in your bed. 'This is the guest couch.' It better be! That's smart if it's the guest couch."

Timestamp: 08:14:15

The 32-year-old content creator then explained how he got his guests to leave his residence after a stayover:

"I used to do to the same thing. I used to take the f**king curtains down whenever people would stay the night at my house, so the light would wake them up and they would f**king leave by the time I got up. So, I'd get up and play WoW (World of Warcraft) and they wouldn't f**king annoy me."

Fans react to the streamer roasting Ludwig

The YouTube comments section of the video of Asmongold poking fun at Ludwig's living space featured over 60 fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say about the Twitch streamer's roast:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer roasting Ludwig (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is a popular figure within the streaming industry and is best known for playing a variety of MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game) titles. He began his online career by creating World of Warcraft guides on YouTube before eventually becoming a full-time Twitch streamer in 2016.

