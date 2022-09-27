Asmongold talks about streaming on his main channel, says he had “panic attacks” thinking about it

Earlier today, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr to experience the launch day of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

While interacting with his audience, the content creator's attention caught a message from a Twitch viewer:

"Why were you able to press the start stream button on your alt account and not your main account?"

Asmongold said that he was "anxious" about streaming on his main channel and that it was a "weird personal thing."

He then revealed that he initially intended to stream Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG on his primary channel but ended up having a panic attack. Zack also expressed uncertainty regarding when he would return to streaming on his main Twitch channel.

Asmongold is hesitant to stream on his main Twitch channel

At the five-hour mark of the September 27 stream, Asmongold explained why he was streaming on his alternate Twitch channel on the launch day of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. He stated:

"I just got anxious about it today. I just... I don't know. It's a weird personal thing."

After a brief pause, some viewers commented that Zack streaming on his alternate Twitch channel was similar to him streaming on his primary channel. The streamer's response was:

"'Like, I know that... like, I actually planned... Like, I even had, like I put a tweet in drafts, that I was going to tweet, that I was going to go live on my main channel today."

(Timestamp: 05:41:12)

Asmongold reported that he woke up early in the morning and had a panic attack:

"I woke up like seven in the morning, and I was just having a panic attack and freaking out about it. I couldn't go back to sleep at all. And so I just said, 'F**k it.' Like I just gave up. I just don't want to do it."

The Twitch sensation also remarked that he was unsure about streaming on his main channel:

"I don't know if I'll ever stream on my main channel again at this point. I'm going to be honest. I don't know if I'll ever stream on my main channel again. Just f***ing sucks!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

A reaction thread featuring the streamer's clip accrued more than 300 fan comments on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One Redditor stated that Asmongold amassed 66k viewers on his alternative Twitch channel:

Another Redditor stated that they did not understand the difference between the streamer's channels:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Asmongold has been actively streaming on the Zackrawrr channel since July 2022. Besides playing and streaming World of Warcraft for more than 1,170 hours, the streamer has also played other popular titles such as New World, Path of Exile, Final Fantasy XIV, and Tower of Fantasy.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far