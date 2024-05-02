Asphalt Legends Unite release date confirmed

Gameloft, the well-known developer of the Asphalt series, officially introduced Asphalt Legends Unite, a new and expanded version of the popular free-to-play racing game Asphalt 9: Legends.

The much-awaited game will launch on July 17, 2024, and will be playable on function all platforms, including PC, iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Features of Asphalt Legends Unite

The exciting new co-op option is one of its most notable features in Asphalt Legends Unite. Gamers will be able to participate in fast-paced speed chases where they have to pick a side in a matchup between five and three players. To succeed, players must employ cunning, cooperation, and expert driving whether chasing targets as members of the Security squad or evading capture as part of the Syndicate.

Furthermore, cross-platform play will enable players to collaborate and compete without any problems from anywhere in the world. Asphalt Legends Unite aims to provide exhilarating gameplay, cross-platform interoperability, redesigned garage experience, and improved visual fidelity.

Enhanced garage experience is one of Asphalt Legends Unite's many thrilling new gameplay elements. Players can display their remarkable collections of cars in a newly designed garage that features dynamic lighting and new lighting effects. In addition, the game will raise the garage level cap, giving players new objectives to aim for as they reach higher achievement levels.

A whole new game engine was developed to deliver enhanced performance, physics, and graphics to go along with these enhancements. The goal of this new game is to thoroughly immerse players in the heart-pounding action on the track while bringing a heightened degree of realism with dynamic lights and lighting effects.

