Gameloft’s Disney Speedstorm launched for mobile: Features, available regions, and more

Gameloft has recently announced its latest title, Disney Speedstorm, a hero-based battle racing game that offers an ultimate racing experience inspired by popular Disney and Pixar worlds. The game is released as part of a soft launch phase and is currently available for both Android and iOS devices, however, only in certain locations.

This article digs into the fascinating features, gaming mechanics, and available regions in this action-packed racing experience.

Features of Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm

Introduction

Disney Speedstorm features a broad ensemble of characters from classic Disney and Pixar films, featuring legendary personalities such as Sulley, Beast, Mickey Mouse, Mulan, Baloo, and Captain Jack Sparrow.

Each character is outfitted and ready to race, with distinct abilities that can drastically influence the outcome of a race and change how the game is played.

The game combines hero-based fighting with intense arcade racing, making it suitable for gamers of all skill levels.

Gameplay mechanics

While Disney Speedstorm is simple to learn and play, mastering racing necessitates skilled methods. To win each race, players must learn to time their nitro boosts, drift properly through bends, and adapt to varied circuit settings. The game has a pleasant learning curve, so casual gamers and racing fans will have a challenging yet rewarding experience.

Explore Disney and Pixar-inspired racetracks

The ability to race across tracks inspired by legendary Disney and Pixar films is one of the most captivating aspects of Disney Speedstorm. Players can immerse themselves in the worlds they know and love from a thrilling racing viewpoint, from the busy docks of Pirates of the Caribbean's Kraken Port to the untamed wilds of The Jungle Book's Jungle Ruins and the iconic Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.

Customization

Players can customize their selected racer's appearance by choosing their suits, kart liveries, wheels, and wings. This feature allows players to show off their distinct racing style and flare on the racecourse. The game caters to a variety of interests, be it a bold and flashy appearance or a more conventional approach.

Multiplayer modes

This game fosters community by providing various multiplayer modes. Players can race through action-packed tracks alone or compete against friends in local and online multiplayer races.

While it is not yet confirmed to make it to the game, a cross-platform feature would be an interesting addition, potentially allowing players from different devices to compete against one another.

Available regions for downloading Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm

As of the soft launch phase, Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm is only available in two countries: Spain and Romania. Players in these locations can immerse themselves in this exhilarating hero-based combat racing adventure, racing alongside their favorite Disney and Pixar characters on legendary film-inspired tracks.