Assassin's Creed Codename Jade: Leaked gameplay, locations, graphics, and more

A few days back, around two minutes of footage from Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, an upcoming open-world mobile game from Ubisoft, was leaked online. Several users have now uploaded gameplay from the title on their YouTube channel.

In fact, many found a way to access its beta version through a special app after filling in the required information.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is yet to officially reveal any information about the beta test. As can be seen in the leaked footage, several features, weapons, characters, and locations have been revealed.

It is important to note that the leaked footage comes from the beta test. As such, the features, locations, and more present are subject to change and may not be present in the title when it gets officially released for mobile gaming players. The release date is yet to be announced as well.

A look at leaked footage from Assassin's Creed Codename Jade

In the leaked footage, many locations including Fushi City, Redwoods, Didao Ridge, Great Wall, Gaonu, Gaonu Terrace, and Yangzhou City can be seen. The videos also showcased some cutscenes along with gameplay. As a result, players can get a glimpse at characters like Dengling Bai (Juzi of the Mohists) and Wei Yu (Leader of Moxia, the Mohist Warrior).

Since the title is an action-RPG, many different kinds of weapons are expected to be present. Among the ones present, the leaked footage offers a look at weaponry such as bows, swords, and knives. The combat itself looks similar to the type present in the Assassin's Creed franchise's mainline offerings, especially recent RPG titles like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhall.

Moreover, RPG elements like choosing and upgrading skills and weapons, managing inventory, their effect on gameplay, and more can be seen as well.

The graphics look quite good and it shows that the developer has made a great effort to bring the mainline Assassin's Creed experience to mobile users. However, these are videos from the beta test, which means the original graphics may be more promising on the official worldwide launch.

It can be seen that users can customize their own characters using a variety of provided in-game features. You can change the hair-style, nose, face makeup, eye brow shape and beard of your character.

In the leaked gameplay, viewers can see a character performing a variety of missions such as protecting Yongning Village, hunting with his family, fighting against Xiongnu raiders, and more.

The game offers a variety of new areas and missions that make the game more interesting. The character can do a number of different things like parkour, zipping through ropes, jumping, climbing, and much more.

More about Assassin's Creed Codename Jade

On September 10, 2022, Ubisoft revealed that Codename Jade, an open-world game set in China, will be released for mobile devices in the future. During the game's announcement, Marc-Alexis Côté, Vice President, brand executive producer of Assassin's Creed, said:

"We want our passion for history to fuel the expansion of the franchise into new territories so I'm very happy to announce today our very first open world Assassin's Creed game for mobile. It will feature all the iconic Assassin's Creed gameplay but optimize for an experience on touch controls."

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



#AssassinsCreed Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China. Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/MykzIZdoHR

Interestingly, users can create their own characters and this will be the first time the developer has introduced this feature in its open-world game.

The title will trace ancient China back to 215 BC and can also be seen in its official trailer and leaked gameplay, with the design of buildings, cities, and roads showcasing old Chinese textures.

Explaining some of the unique features during the announcement, Alexix-Côté further added:

"You will get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets of the vastness of Ancient China."

Ubisoft did not display the gameplay of Codename Jade in the trailer and has yet to unveil its release date. The company has also revealed that they will release three mobile titles on Netflix.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Ubisoft Television and Netflix are currently working together on the live-action Assassin's Creed series and on an original mobile game! Ubisoft Television and Netflix are currently working together on the live-action Assassin's Creed series and on an original mobile game! https://t.co/sfg6n1J8YZ

Assassin's Creed: Altaïr's Chronicles, an action-adventure game launched in 2009, was the first title of the franchise that launched for mobile devices. It was developed by Gameloft Bucharest and published by Ubisoft, and received good reviews from several publications as well as the playerbase.

Poll : 0 votes