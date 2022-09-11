Assassin's Creed Project Jade brings the iconic experience to mobile platform

During Ubisoft Forward in September 2022, developers revealed a potentially iconic experience in the form of Assassin's Creed Codename Jade. This upcoming title is going to be a first for the franchise - an open-world mobile experience, set in the Assassin's Creed universe.

Everything about the franchise that fans expect will be a part of this game, merely designed with a mobile device in mind.

Assassin's Creed Project Jade revealed as upcoming mobile title during Ubisoft Forward

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, as it’s currently titled, is set in China, and in the trailer, fans got to see how the game currently looks. It wasn’t a cutscene, but the actual gameplay graphics, as they stand right now.

It looks like the game will have plenty of ways to circumvent the local area. Of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the current assassin diving from a ridiculous height, which is how the game trailer ended. The visuals seem quite bright, and the small, tightly-packed Chinese village looks ideal for a fun stealth experience.

It will also feature another first for the open-world experience - players will be able to create their own character for the game. Not much was shown when it came to actual character creation, but it was confirmed to be a pivotal feature.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



That's all we can say for now about Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE.



That's all we can say for now about Assassin's Creed Codename HEXE.

It will also feature all of the fun parkour mechanics players love about the series, including scaling along the Great Wall of China. While it does not confirm a particular era or year in Chinese history, the developers did label the backdrop as “Ancient China.” So it could easily date anywhere across a very large stretch of the country's history.

Fans can look forward to intense combat, sneaking through bustling, busy cities, and of course, plenty of assassinations. Unfortunately, there is no release date, as the developers stated during Ubisoft Forward that it is “Coming Soon”.

It was one of the many exciting announcements made regarding Asssassin’s Creed, including the final Valhalla DLC to a gorgeous cinematic set in the world of their upcoming epic, Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Experience the full Shinobi fantasy in our future open world RPG title set during Feudal Japan: Assassin's Creed Codename RED.

Another major announcement was Codename Red, which is set to take place in Feudal Japan. Players will be in control of a powerful Shinobi in this setting, but little was revealed other than its imminent arrival.

Ubisoft Forward has also teased a Netflix series and a number of other games currently in development. The stealth franchise has never looked stronger in its 15-year run.

From mobile games, sneak previews of upcoming projects, and assassins in all corners of the globe, there's a lot for Assassin's Creed fans to be excited about in the years to come.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul