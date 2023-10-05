Assassin's Creed Mirage Day 1 patch (1.0.2): Release date, size, full patch notes, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage has released a Day 1 patch update (1.0.2), addressing issues with gameplay, UI, world, quests, and other issues. Developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, Mirage is the latest entry in the iconic Assassin's Creed franchise, promising to take the series back to its roots of parkour, stealth, and assassination. With that being said, let's take a look at the patch notes for update (1.0.2).

Assassin's Creed Mirage Day 1 patch (1.0.2) release date

The Day 1 patch (1.0.2) for Mirage will be released for all platforms on October 5, 2023, at 7 am PT. The release times for all regions are as follows

2 pm UTC

10 am EST

7 am PST

3 pm BST

4 pm CET

6 pm GST

7 pm IST

11 pm JST

Assassin's Creed Mirage patch (1.0.2) size for all platform

Assassin's Creed Mirage launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The download size for each platform is as follows:

Xbox Series X|S: 5.44 GB

Xbox One: 4.04 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.18 GB

PlayStation4: 5.40 GB

PC: 0GB (TU 1.0.2 is included in the 41.6 GB game files ahead of October 5).

Assassin's Creed Mirage (1.0.2) full patch notes

The full patch notes for the Mirage update (1.0.2) is as follows.

GAMEPLAY

Elevators would kill Basim.

Shards were not properly awarded.

End Game rewards are now properly awarded after finishing the game.

Enemies now properly take damage from falling.

Auto-loot skill now works properly on all enemies, regardless of how the player kills them.

Players will not lose control of Basim after Fast Traveling.

Enemies parry reaction time is properly slowed down using the "Dagger of Time" perk.

The "Sand Sword" perk now properly heals Basim when killing an enemy.

While wearing the "Sand Outfit" Basim now won't be killed if taking two fatal damage from two separate enemies at the same time.

UI

Quest markers no longer disappear after performing a save/load action.

English language option now properly appears only once in menus

Instances of misplaced or wrong UI displayed.

WORLD

NPC on boats will continue to sail and not stay stationary.

NPC's drinking animation fixed.

Removed invisible collision for some objects in Baghdad.

QUESTS

NPC detection has been improved during the Gilded Butterfly quest.

Forty Thieves quest items rewards are not visible in-game.

Eavesdrop lines now properly play.

Baghdad Bound - Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene.

- Could not interact in the Harbiyah Bureau if the investigation board was opened too quickly after the Dialogue Scene. Den of the Beast - Could not interact with Ali properly in the "Speak with Ali" objective.

- Could not interact with Ali properly in the "Speak with Ali" objective. To Catch a Demon - Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues.

- Could not interact with the Tool Wheel or World Map if detected by enemies while interacting with clues. Gilded Butterflies - Fighting during the "Great Auction" would break the quest flow.

- Fighting during the "Great Auction" would break the quest flow. The Great Symposium - Fixed blockers for the "Find Frazil the Great Scholar" objective.

- Fixed blockers for the "Find Frazil the Great Scholar" objective. The Serpent's Nest - Dialogues now trigger correctly for Basim.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND PERFORMANCE

Numerous graphics, environment, or VFX improvements.

Multiple stability improvements.

Enemies and bosses having abnormal poses.

Unnatural animations for Basim and/or Nehal.

Refresh Rate settings will now display proper information.

Animations for takedowns are more polished.

Placeholder lines/dialog appearing for too long are now removed.

Fixed conditions in which cinematics were not displaying carried objects.

Setup optimization for ultrawide and multiscreen modes.

Settings are now persistent on Luna.

MISCELLANEOUS

Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.

PS4 update history will now be populated.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Players can pre-order the title and jump into the bustling city of Bagdad as soon as the game launches.