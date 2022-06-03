Assassin’s Creed Origins finally gets the 60fps patch - Title update 1.6.0 patch notes

After years of speculation, Assassin’s Creed Origins finally got the much-coveted 60fps patch for the current consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. The patch launches before the game’s debut on Xbox Game Pass.

Following a series of diminishing returns, including the disastrous launch of Unity in an Unfinished state, Assassin’s Creed Origins came as a soft reboot to the franchise. Moving from a stealth-action sandbox to an open-world RPG, the title reinvented many of the series staples and gained praise for bringing a breath of fresh air.

Due to hardware limitations, Assassin’s Creed Origins launched locked at 30fps on the PS4 and Xbox One. However, with both Odyssey and Valhalla available at 60fps on the 9th generation of consoles, fans of the title have been hoping for a similar treat for Origins. Ubisoft finally seems to have listened.

After nearly five years since launch, Assassin’s Creed Origins finally gets a 60fps patch on Xbox Series X|S and PS5

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is arguably one of the most iconic video game franchises. The central narrative theme of the series follows a secret war between two factions across time that has been going on for millennials.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



The Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS update is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The wonders of Egypt await.The Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS update is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The wonders of Egypt await. ☀️🐪🌴The Assassin's Creed Origins 60 FPS update is available now for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. https://t.co/AYBmNOHMlP

Since the 2010s Brotherhood, the series has maintained an annual release. However, that resulted in diminishing returns. The most significant blow to the franchise came when Unity, despite being one of the best Assassin’s Creed titles, was released in an unfinished state, resulting in massive backlash.

This led to Ubisoft taking a year off and somewhat soft rebooting the series with 2017 Origins.

Origins garnered massive praise and laid the foundation for future titles like Odyssey and Valhalla. While both Odyssey and Valhalla have 60fps modes on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, they are missing from Origins. Title update 1.6.0 was released many years after the last update.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS - available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2.



#AssassinsCreed You've been waiting, and now the winds of Egypt are calling....Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS - available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2. You've been waiting, and now the winds of Egypt are calling....Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS - available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2.#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/SxxiyTROE0

Assassin’s Creed Origins Title Update 1.6.0

Title Update 1.6.0 for Origins will be deployed on Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One and PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5: June 2, 2022

5:00 AM PDT

8:00 AM ET

2:00 PM CEST

5:30 PM IST

9:00 PM JST

10:00 PM AEST

Patch Sizes

PC: ~2.9 GB

Xbox One: ~3 GB

Xbox Series X|S: ~3 GB

PlayStation 4: ~8.2 GB

PlayStation 5: ~8.2 GB

Game Improvements

Added 60 FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Added a new Assassin’s Creed Franchise Store Menu.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will be added to Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox Consoles and PC next week.

