Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok wins the first Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games

With the conclusion of the 65th Grammys, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has bagged the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. It received the accolade for the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC score created by Stephanie Economou.

The Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media was announced earlier last year in June, along with four other new categories that will be awarded at the 65th Grammy Awards for the first time. Before Assassin's Creed Valhalla's win in the fresh category, only a handful of video game titles had been nominated.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed For the 1st year with a category dedicated to video games, @StephEconomou just won the #Grammy Award for “Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media” for her amazing work on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök OST. For the 1st year with a category dedicated to video games, @StephEconomou just won the #Grammy Award for “Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media” for her amazing work on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök OST. https://t.co/nUGj7RIwDF

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok bags Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Grammy Award

At the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony, Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, Dawn of Ragnarok, won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. Composer Stephanie Economou collected the award for their work, concluding her acceptance speech by stating:

"I just want to recognize all of the people who fought tirelessly to bring this category of video game music into existence. Thank you for acknowledging and validating the power of game music. This is truly such an honor, thank you."

Apart from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, other titles that were nominated for the category at the 2023 Grammy Awards are as follows:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory

Call of Duty Vanguard – Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Richard Jacques

Old World – Christopher Tin

Touted as "the most ambitious expansion in franchise history," Dawn of Ragnarok allowed players to take on the mantle of the iconic Norse god Odin and go on a quest to save his imprisoned son from Surtr. The AC Valhalla DLC was praised for its gorgeous visuals and introduction of various powers.

Sportskeeda's review of the Assassin's Creed DLC lauded its mythological roots and the bold new direction the expansion introduces for the popular franchise. There was some criticism levied at Dawn of Ragnarok, especially at the characterization of its primary antagonist and the mechanics of the Hugr-Rip.

Assassin's Creed fans are now eagerly waiting for the next chapter in their favorite franchise and what it will bring for them. With Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has promised a more character-driven experience, similar to the "core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale."

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

ubi.li/BOCBO



#AssassinsCreed Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now. Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.ubi.li/BOCBO#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/0FXKtQGzA9

While there will be high expectations from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage, many in the community are cautiously waiting to see whether the developers deliver on their promises. Beyond stating that the game will launch in 2023, a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes