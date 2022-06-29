Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.3 patch notes: Bifröst Bundle, bugfixes, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has launched the next major update with Title Update 1.5.3. It brings a new weapon bundle to claim for free and a slew of bug fixes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s iconic stealth-action franchise. Set in an England invaded by Vikings, the story follows Eivor as she tries to find a home for her Raven clan. Following the massive success of the title, Ubisoft decided to expand on it with a second year of content, including a new expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.

Patch 1.5.3 brings a new weapon set for players to claim for free, along with a slew of fixes across the board.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.3 - New content

Added the Bifröst Bundle to the game

The Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe were chiseled from the same crystal used to build the Bifröst, Asgard’s rainbow bridge.

Available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.

Patch sizes

Xbox Series X|S: 8.4 GB

Xbox One: 8.8 GB

PlayStation®5: 1.2 GB

PlayStation®4: 1.4 GB

PC: 7.17 GB

Check out the most notable Title Update 1.5.3 changes below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expansion 3: Dawn Of Ragnarök

Main Quests, world events, and side activities

Brudd is stuck outside of the map during Gift to the God.

Brudd stops moving during Gift to the God after loading save.

Quest marker and objective both disappear if players open the Pause Menu when the last dialogue scene with Brudd starts.

Offset camera can be observed at the beginning of the dialogue scene with Ivaldi in the safehouse during The Vault of the Ancients.

Unable to progress after talking to Ivaldi in The Vault of the Ancients.

Long transition between the end of the fight with Eysa and the following dialogue scene in The Warlord's Daughter. It was a tough battle, needed a breather.

Players unable to move after opening one of the unlockable doors in Sinmara's castle (Pride of the Aesir).

Fast travel is locked if players do not fully complete the World Event The Seed of Travi. Unable to interact with Banski in the Not Today, Jotun World Event.

World

Crew members would ask for players’ help to loot and raid even though the raid has already been completed. “We’ve had one yes, but what about second Raids?”

Various incorrect AI behaviors.

Valkyrie arena

Dying before reaching the completion screen would cause players to remain stuck underground.

Dead bodies of NPCs appear when loading the autosave of a newly started tale.

The Bear of Blue Waters does not spawn, and the Glacial Bear Encounter tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2.

The lynx stops attacking players during the Shapeshifters of Legend tale.

Finisher animations for the first wave of lynx are not working properly.

Graphics, animation, and audio

Eivor's name being mentioned by allies instead of Havi in certain locations.

Offset animation when performing a finisher on a Slayer with the Dane axe and an Atgeir weapon.

Muspel Slayers not holding their weapons correctly upon being resurrected. Significant lack of discipline.

Resurrected NPCs not holding any weapons upon leaving and returning to their location.

Various issues where Havi would remain stuck in a free-fall animation and/or get desynchronized.

UI/HUD

The Block Stat line is missing on the inventory page for the All-Father's Guard shield.

Incorrect Altar completion message in England upon completion of the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

World

Instances of grass and/or foliage disappear as players approach.

Armory

Armory loadout feature is not available after traveling to Svartalfheim.

Loadouts are not available in the Mythical Worlds.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mastery Challenge

General bug fixes

Level Scaling option is automatically switched to Harder upon participating in any Mastery Challenge.

Long loading time when reloading or exiting any challenge.

Leaf Bow and Raven Sickle reappeared in Hildiran's shop after completing the Dawn of Ragnarök's introduction quest.

Players don’t have enough currency to purchase all the sets from Hildiran's Wares.

Uffentune Challenge: Mastery Challenge assets are present outside of the trial.

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Unable to loot the key from the Destroyer if players acquired it once and restarted the trial without unlocking the cell door.

Main quests, world events, and side activities

Enemy and Ally NPC remain idle during the quest Kingdom's End (Hamtunscire).

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

General bug fixes

Online Service Error received upon trying to see a photo taken during the introduction scene.

Graphics, animation, and audio

Flowers from the Vikingr Braids hairstyles are missing during dialogue scenes if players have equipped a helmet.

Eivor goes into a T-pose when dropping down from the eastern viewpoint in Cent.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

UI/HUD

Silver and XP boost buff does not appear above the adrenaline bar after initiating a feast.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age

XBOX

The infinite black screen upon changing the graphics mode setting (Xbox Series X|S).

UI/HUD

The Tracked Quest banner overlaps with all quest names in the Pause Menu when Text Size is set to large.

Patch 1.5.3 is the last major Title Update before Valhalla’s final DLC, Forgotten Saga. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

