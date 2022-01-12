"At least ban 65 people": Robbaz jokes about being banned from Twitch and asks for a specific favor

Robert “Robbaz” Öberg recently took a hilarious jab at the new Twitch meta of watching and reacting to random TV shows.

When some of his viewers claimed that his comments about other streamers might be against Twitch’s TOS, he encouraged Twitch to ban at least 65 other streamers before getting to him. He expressed his desire to get into the top 1000 on the platform.

In recent months, quite a few popular streamers such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and Angela "AriaSaki” have been watching random MasterChef US episodes during live streams. Robbaz claimed that the streamers involved in the new meta should be banned.

Robbaz @RobbazTube youtube.com/watch?v=dRffim…

Virtual Dragon Slaying! Blood, sweat and my back hurts. Virtual Dragon Slaying! Blood, sweat and my back hurts. youtube.com/watch?v=dRffim…Virtual Dragon Slaying! Blood, sweat and my back hurts.

Robbaz goes on a rant against the new Twitch meta

He was playing Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic during the recent live stream when he began ranting about the new Twitch meta. The streamer took issue with reaction streamers watching random TV shows on the platform.

Robbaz claimed that reaction streamers and Twitch viewers who watch reaction streams should be banned from the platform.

Some of his viewers claimed that his comments might be against Twitch’s TOS as he was “speaking trash” about multiple streamers. However, Robbaz contended that his comments weren’t infringing on the TOS because he didn’t refer to any specific creator. The streamer went on to claim the following:

“Dude, Twitch, wait. Before you ban me, make sure you ban at least 65 streamers, so that I can get into top-1000. Please, I am 1062 here, ban at least 63 people so that I can get in that.”

Robbaz currently has 245k followers on Twitch and is nowhere near the top 1000 with respect to followers. According to Twitch Tracker, the streamer has around 1.2k subscribers and is ranked around 1300 on the platform.

Therefore, he could likely be referring to his subscriber count because he might have been closer to breaking into the top 1000 at the time of the stream.

Robbaz @RobbazTube Seems that the only way back to Youtube is to start censoring. We live in a very sensitive crybaby world. Seems that the only way back to Youtube is to start censoring. We live in a very sensitive crybaby world. https://t.co/WjIbzyCQNN

Also Read Article Continues below

His comments were not infringing on Twitch’s TOS. The streamer plays a variety of games, including Escape from Tarkov, Project Zomboid, and RimWorld.

Edited by Srijan Sen