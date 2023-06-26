Atomic Heart Annihilation Instinct DLC release date revealed

Atomic Heart's upcoming story DLC, Annihilation Instinct, finally received a confirmed release date courtesy of a brand new trailer from developer Mundfish and Focus Entertainment. The short trailer gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming story expansion while showcasing a few new enemy types. Mundfish previously teased the story DLC on their official YouTube account in a teaser trailer titled "BEA-D."

The developers did not disclose any confirmed release date back then. However, Mundfish did reveal a Summer 2023 release window for the expansion.

Atomic Heart's upcoming DLC, Annihilation Instinct, finally gets a confirmed release date

Atomic Heart's Annihilation Instinct DLC is scheduled to release on August 2, 2023, for all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The story of Annihilation Instinct will take place after the ending of the base game and once again feature Major P3 as the protagonist.

Get ready to annihilate vicious, shape-shifting new enemies with the help of new weapons and the new Techno-Statis ability, in a thrilling new area: #AtomicHeart 's Annihilation Instinct DLC releases August 2, debuting the Atomic Pass' series of DLCs!

The official description of the DLC states:

"Continue the story in the Annihilation Instinct DLC and learn what happened to this dystopian world after the climax of Atomic Heart. Prepare to embark on a journey through the new mind-bending Mendeleev Complex and its surrounding swamps, and discover the truth about NORA as Major P-3 is pulled back into Facility 3826."

Mundfish also confirms that the upcoming story expansion will feature new enemies, weapons, and abilities. The official description also mentions that players will meet new characters who will be integral to the DLC's story:

"Survive vicious, shapeshifting new enemies, and take them down using two cunning new weapons - the ranged Secateur and the melee Klusha - as well as your glove’s new Techno-Stasis ability, allowing you to manipulate time itself. Meet a new enigmatic character, as well as returning ones in surprising circumstances, and dive deep into the AI’s insanity to curb its Annihilation Instinct."

Continue the #AtomicHeart story in the Annihilation Instinct, upcoming 1st DLC!
Learn the truth about NORA on a journey through the amazing Mendeleev Complex area and take down shape-shifting enemies with 2 new weapons and a glove's time-shifting ability

The trailer showcases new enemies, such as the previously teased shapeshifting "BEA-D" robots and unique weapons players can unlock. Although Atomic Heart's base game was fairly conclusive with its bombastic finale, a few things were left unanswered, possibly for the DLC.

Meet BEA-D, the new enemy group from the upcoming DLC#1 for #AtomicHeart



Be careful, because this summer it is you who can become the jewel of their trophy list. This is not a decorative item, but a real group of agile and dangerous robots.

Players can grab the Annihilation Instinct DLC as a separate purchase once it launches on August 2, 2023. The DLC is also included as part of Atomic Heart's Season Pass, called the "Atomic Pass," which comes bundled with the Gold and Premium Editions.

