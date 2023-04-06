Atomic Heart patch 1.4.0.0 official notes: Improved climbing mechanics, 120 Hz mode in consoles, numerous bug fixes, and more

Atomic Heart recently rolled out a huge update that introduced some changes and improvements to the game, including subtitle size settings, improved visuals, updated shaders, and many bug fixes.
The largest fix was the removal of the binding of funiculars inside the Vavilov Complex tunnels and the improvements to shaders. Atomic Heart was facing multiple issues while saving puzzles with rays, and achievements were not unlocked even when requirements had been met. These problems have now all been resolved.
This article looks at the changes and fixes that were introduced during patch 1.4.0.0 of Atomic Heart. Further detailed patch notes, which include the fixation of more common and third-party client issues, can be checked out on the official website.
Official notes for Atomic Heart patch 1.4.0.0
Main Changes
- HUD, subtitle size settings
- Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements
- Fixed an issue with auto-detection of voice-over language
Visuals and Audio
- Improved display of shadows
- Fixed an issue with cartoons being absent in save rooms
- Removed binding of funiculars to FPS in the Vavilov Complex tunnels
- Updated shaders
- In certain places, the white image on TVs has been changed to static
- Fixed an issue with art subtitles—translation will now be displayed
- Updated first-person animations and fixed issues with the character's body showing when playing with high FOV
Quest fixes
- Fixed the freeze during the Morning Express quest
- Icarus in the VDNH now rises all the way when loading a save where it was stuck
- Fixed an issue with saving the puzzle with rays
- Fixed an issue with subtitle display (freezing)
Gameplay/Open World
- Added ability to loot corpses lying in the water
- Improved climbing in "corners"
- Added the ability to launch funiculars at the entrance to the Vavilov Complex tunnels after going through them
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck in collisions in some places
- Fixed several issues with the Mass Telekinesis ability
- Optimization and fixes for corpses of mobs
- Fixed an issue with health regeneration when loading a save
Stability
- Improved optimization (LTO and others)
PC Only Fix
- Fixed DLC content visualization on the character in the main menu
Console Only Change
- 120Hz mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) (mode will work with compatible devices that are supported by consoles (TV or monitor and HDMI 2.1 cable) only; the presence of 120Hz does not guarantee the operation of the mode)