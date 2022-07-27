"Rank one world": Atrioc celebrates after finishing the new Hitman 3 map and topping the global leaderboard

Brandon "Atrioc" celebrated ecstatically when he landed the top spot on the leaderboard after finishing the new Hitman 3 level Ambrose Island. Granted, the map had just come out, so not a lot of people had played it. The Twitch streamer was very excited after he managed to complete the level on Silent Assassin difficulty within 2 minutes 37 seconds:

"Rank one world! Rank one world! Let's go baby. I did it! Let's go! Let's f***ing go!"

The new Hitman games occasionally release new maps as DLC, revealing the story in an episodic manner. The new Ambrose Island map is located in the Andaman Sea, bringing agent 47 to a tropical paradise to carry out assassinations. The map is a free addition in the latest patch, which notably adds DLSS 2.4.3 to PC as well as tweaks the Activity Cards for the PlayStation 5.

Fans react as Atrioc get's world number one spot on new Hitman map

The new map is set before the events of Hitman 3, therefore filling in some of the missing details from the previous game. Accordingly, Ambrose Island features a bunch of older characters as bonus points to veteran players. The map is a totally free addition to the game and therefore requires no extra purchase as long as the player owns Hitman 3.

The new Hitman game has an in-game leaderboard system that tracks the time it takes for each player to complete their respective maps. After the map was released, Atrioc and his friends had already been testing it for an hour or more to find the most optimal way to finish the mission.

After trying for almost two and a half hours, he finally managed to get a good time by beating the level in 2 minutes 37 seconds. The streamer could barely contain his excitement and began shouting with joy:

"Yes! F***ing yes, dude. Silent Assassin, suit only. Within two and a half hours. Under three minutes."

His friends were equally excited to see the leaderboard as the cutscene ended, calling the timing "juicy." When Atrioc realized that the time was first on the leaderboard, he became even more ecstatic.

Reddit reacts to Atrioc becoming world number one

Fans of the streamer were understandably excited at the prospect of their favorite streamer being on the top of the global leaderboard. But Redditors of LSF were quick to point out that the streamer was merely the first among 31 players and that official speedrunners do not usually use the in-game leaderboards:

It is true that the map has not been out for long, so the leaderboard position may change pretty quickly, but it does not change the fact that Atrioc was the fastest person to beat Amrose Island at the time.

