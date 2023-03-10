AustinShow makes a comical revelation about HasanAbi, parodying Dream

Yesterday, Austin "AustinShows," a popular Twitch streamer, made a parody tweet that quickly caught the attention of his fans and followers. The tweet was a humorous take on a post made by fellow Twitch streamer Clay "Dream" about his friend and collaborator George "GeorgeNotFound."

Dream published a status declaring that he and George were "not gay." In a comical twist, AustinShows made a similar statement about another popular Twitch streamer, Hasan "HasanAbi." he wrote:

"Hasan and I are not gay or in a gay relationship with each other I just thought I would clear up the common misconception."

Austin Show @MrAustinShow Hasan and I are not gay or in a gay relationship with each other I just thought I would clear up the common misconception

Fans react as AustinShows and HasanAbi engage in comical Twitter thread

AustinShows and HasanAbi have been friends for a long time and frequently appear on each other's streams. In a comical Twitter thread, parodying Dream's comments, Austin declared that he and Hasan are not in a relationship.

Hasan was quick to respond to the post. He replied by reinforcing the original tweet:

"This is not a common misconception."

Austin, however, sarcastically replied with a picture of himself, hinting that he would do "anything" for Hasan. He wrote:

"This do anything for you?"

Hasan joined in on the joke after writing:

"I told you not to post this one."

hasanabi @hasanthehun @AustinOnTwitter @MrAustinShow i told you not to post this one

The lighthearted exchange between Austin and HasanAbi on Twitter quickly went viral and garnered a lot of reactions from the online community. Austin replied with this:

Here are some other reactions:

CAZM @CAZM023 @MrAustinShow Hasan forced him to make this tweet

opossum ☀️ @OPOSSUMROSS @MrAustinShow sounds like something a person who is gay or in a gay relationship with someone would say

How does AustinShows identify?

For those who follow HasanAbi, it's no secret that he's a straight-cis man. His past heterosexual relationships are public information. Austin has also been open about his sexual orientation and identifies as "mostly gay."

In a tweet in 2020, he added that he doesn't strictly adhere to any labels and sometimes finds women attractive too. He wrote:

"My sexuality isn’t a meme. I identify as what I would say “mostly” gay but maybe bisexual because sometimes I find some women attractive. I never have felt the need to do an elaborate coming out post because I thought people knew but there are some who don’t. So there you go!"

AustinShows' statement was prompted by Dream's viral tweet, which spawned its unique share of responses from the community that quickly jumped in on the joke. Click here to read more about the tweetstorm triggered by Dream.

