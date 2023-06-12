Avatar Frontiers of Pandora gameplay and release date revealed at Ubisoft Forward

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is one of Ubisoft's most anticipated upcoming games, but not much was known until now. The latest Ubisoft Forward showcase offered a brief glimpse into the upcoming first-person adventure from Ubisoft Massive. Based on the iconic sci-fi series by James Cameron, players step into the wild world of Pandora's Western Frontier.

As a member of the Na'vi tribe, the protagonist is captured to turn against their own tribe. The journey involves reconnecting with your roots while seeking revenge against those who wronged you.

The gameplay showcase unveiled many elements that players can expect from Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. This article details everything players need to know, including the game's release date and available platforms.

When is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora releasing?

The first-person open-world action-adventure game, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, is set to release on December 7, 2023. Much of the gameplay is similar to the Far Cry series. As a Na'vi, rebel against the RDA while fighting for your homeland. Harnessing the skills of the tribe, brandish a bow for stealthy ranged combat.

This background also allows controlling the various fauna around the Western Frontier to traverse across the sandbox. However, RDA training has made them proficient in using human weapons, such as assault rifles and rocket launchers.

Pair this combat expertise with third-person flight and horse-back traversal to gain an upper hand over the ruthless RDA army. Destroy RDA bases to allow nature to rightfully retake what's theirs. Players can compete solo or join a friend in campaign co-op.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora platforms and editions

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna. It will be available in three editions:

Standard Edition: Includes the base game only.

Gold Edition: includes the base game and season pass. Season pass features Gold Editio 2 DLC, Bonus Mission. Resistance Banshee Mount: 1 Unique Banshee Skin and Resistance Equipment Pack: 1 Character Gear Set, 1 Weapon

Ultimate Edition: Includes everything in the Gold Edition as well as Ultimate Pack. This features Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack: 1 Character Cosmetic Set, 1 Premium Weapon Skin, 1 Banshee Cosmetic Set, and Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: 1 Character Gear Set, 1 Unique Weapon

Those who pre-order any edition of the game will receive the Child of 2 Worlds pack.

How to pre-order Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Players can pre-purchase the game on any of the platforms it is launching on. This means via the Ubisoft Connect digital store on PC and the respective stores for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna. Players must select the edition of their choice and proceed with the purchase.

The game launches on December 7, 2023, with a long wait period.

