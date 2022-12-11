Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will reportedly feature co-op

On December 11, there was a significant reveal surrounding the upcoming Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which could delight many fans. The latest information incidentally comes from a relatively official source, as the game's PSN page has hinted at the existence of a co-op mode. Previously, it was expected that the game would only be a single-player experience.

Based on recent reports, players will be able to play both online and with each other. While there's a chance that the information on the PSN page is just a placeholder, it could be hinting at what's to come. There's a high chance that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will feature an active co-op mode, at least on PlayStation.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA PSN Store Page :



store.playstation.com/concept/235179



Supports up to 2 online players with PS Plus 🤔 (maybe it's just a place-holder information) AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORAPSN Store Page :Supports up to 2 online players with PS Plus 🤔 (maybe it's just a place-holder information) 🚨 AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA™ PSN Store Page : store.playstation.com/concept/235179⬜ Supports up to 2 online players with PS Plus 🤔 (maybe it's just a place-holder information) https://t.co/8uUeHuPPaq

If that's the case, the same is also expected on PC. After all, the game will have the same current-gen features and facilities, irrespective of the player's platform.

Much remains to be revealed about Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Since the game's official announcement, gamers have been eager to learn more about it. Presently, there's very little information about the title, including its release date. While there have been certain rumors, it remains to be seen when Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft decide to release it worldwide.

The general hype and excitement is likely to rise, following this latest information, as a co-op mode could be groundbreaking. It will allow players to enjoy adventures with their friends and take on enemies together. It should be noted that Ubisoft still needs to clarify the possibility of co-op, so readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before jumping to any conclusions.

If these reports are true, this is great news for fans of the franchise who have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming title. Developed by Ubisoft, the action-adventure game will send players on an incredible adventure filled with a myriad of alien flora and fauna.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora puts players in the shoes of Na'vi and takes them to the Western Front. The story will be fresh and is unlikely to have any direct link to the one shown in the movie. The Western Front hasn't been explored before in Pandora, so it will be a brand new experience for players.

The game's primary emphasis will be similar to the original story immortalized by director James Cameron. As the forces of RDA (Resources Development Administration) threaten life in the region, it will be on the players to stop them and protect the Na'vi's sacred forest and numerous life forms.

