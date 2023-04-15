"Avoid trying to push the boundaries" - Kick reveals moderation updates for explicit content

The streaming platform Kick, which is backed by Stake, has announced plans to enforce more stringent rules regarding nudity and sexual content moving forward. In a recent announcement on Discord, they stated that the decision to implement stricter rules was made to comply with Apple's App Store policy. The website wrote:

"Avoid trying to push the boundaries"

The platform has gained notoriety for its lenient approach to moderation, resulting in several instances where streamers have crossed the boundaries of acceptable content. One notable incident was when Adin Ross displayed a pornographic website during his stream but did not receive a ban.

What does Kick's new policy mean for Hot Tub streaming?

Kick's Hot Tub and Pool streaming category has frequently been criticized for featuring streams that are overly suggestive. However, the platform has now decided to take action to address this issue.

Going forward, certain actions that can be considered salacious such as "twerking" (among others) will be punishable. The exact extent of the punishment, however, remains unclear.

Furthermore, they have also implemented new rules regarding clothing on its platform. Underwear, lingerie, and pasties are now prohibited, though creators are still permitted to wear swimsuits and bikinis while streaming:

"No underwear/lingerie/pasties (Swim wear and bikinis are allowed). No s*xual activities for sub/money (Eg. twerk etc.)"

Interestingly, the platform has also stated that their new rules regarding content and clothing may be subject to change based on how receptive users are to the updates:

"We'll likely update them in accordance with how receptive people are."

This suggests that the platform is open to feedback and willing to adjust its policies in response to community input.

Here's what the community said

The official announcement regarding their new regulations has received a lot of positive feedback from users. This is likely due to the platform's previous reputation for allowing overly explicit content. Here are some notable reactions:

PHATTPANTZ @PHATTPANTZ @kickrecap Better standards but still no report button ... @kickrecap Better standards but still no report button ...

Mav @Mavitivo @kickrecap Knew this was coming, Kick to get their clout and then wind down, happy to see moderation coming in! @kickrecap Knew this was coming, Kick to get their clout and then wind down, happy to see moderation coming in!

6ix 🛸 @6ixsznxo @kickrecap So over time it’ll be the same as twitch with better splits pretty much @kickrecap So over time it’ll be the same as twitch with better splits pretty much

Dr McNugget (Nugget Gaming) @MaysteadBrandon @kickrecap Not sure when it plans on going into effect because if you go there right now all that channel is is chicks showing their boobs still @kickrecap Not sure when it plans on going into effect because if you go there right now all that channel is is chicks showing their boobs still

CHØZEN 🪬 @Cody_on_timing @kickrecap Y'all need to make swim Wear ok only if they're by a pool of water @kickrecap Y'all need to make swim Wear ok only if they're by a pool of water

The upcoming changes to the platform are not limited to content regulations. According to a tweet by Head of Product, @PaulieKick, the platform will also be introducing several updates, including a "smoother flow of messages," "chat identity," and "custom follower-only settings." These updates will likely improve the user experience and differentiate the platform from other streaming platforms.

