“Awaiting BGMI Lite!”: Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans request official game announcement amid BGIS 2021

Over the past few months, the release of BGMI Lite has been a hot topic in the Indian community. The anticipation among PUBG Mobile Lite players in India has grown even higher due to various hints given out by influencers, including Abhijeet “Ghatak” Andhare and Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur.

However, they were left disappointed because Krafton has yet to announce a lighter form of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This has prompted them to take to social media platforms to seek any information that may be accessible.

surendra meena @ta2cartoonYT We want bgmi lite We want bgmi lite

ANsagar @a_nsagar @GHATAK_official

Bhai bgmi lite kab ayega Bhai bgmi lite kab ayega @GHATAK_official Bhai bgmi lite kab ayega

Fans have also been inquiring about BGMI Lite during livestreams of the ongoing BGIS Grind League Stage.

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite fans still waiting for BGMI Lite even as BGIS 2021 continues at full speed

The Grind League Stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 (BGIS) is presently taking place, and it functions as the official scrim for the upcoming mega tournament.

During the livestreams, fans have been asking questions about the expected release of BGMI Lite and have expressed that they are looking forward to the official announcement of the launch. The same can also be found in the comment section of the streams:

Screenshot from the comments section (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports, YouTube)

Nevertheless, as previously stated, Krafton has made no official statements regarding the game’s release. One possibility behind that could be that BGMI Lite is still under development. Hence, the influencers just hinted at its launch without providing a definite release date to generate interest and build anticipation.

Hints and Discord poll

This poll was held by the server manager on BGMI’s server (Image via Discord)

The poll, held on the official Discord server of BGMI by the server manager, had sent fans into a frenzy. It asked gamers why they wanted BGMI Lite to be released, and individuals had to choose between one of the four options.

Apart from this, Maxtern, a famous influencer, had tweeted the following:

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite in the New Year? BGMI Lite in the New Year?

Moreover, in an interview with Sportskeeda, Ghatak stated that users could expect news about BGMI Lite by the end of December. However, he was unsure about the exact release. Gamers can read more about it by clicking here.

