BGMI: BGIS 2021 The Grind League Stage day 4 overall standings 

Day 4 of the League Stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021: The Grind came to an end. The Grind is the official scrim for the BGIS: 2021, featuring 32 Invited teams trying to get in some practice before the start of the mega event.

With the culmination of Day-4, the First Week of the League Stage also came to an end. OR Esports played stupendously throughout the four days and secured the top spot with 131 points and 66 finishes.

BGIS The Grind League Stage overall standings after day 4

OR Esports topped the points table after BGIS The Grind League day 4 (Image via BGMI)

Orangutan currently stands in second place, just one point behind OR Esports with 130 points and 59 eliminations. The team secured three chicken dinners in the ten matches they played.

Hyderabad Hydras, who recently acquired the roster of Team Tamilas, too, played quite well. The squad started great and held onto the third spot at the end of Day-4 with 121 points and 65 finishes.

GodLike finished in 10th place after BGIS The Grind day 4 (Image via BGMI)

Team Forever, led by Owais, also had a decent run in the scrims. The team, which includes star players like MaxKash, Franky, and Savitar, looked to improve their gunfight and secured the most kills in the four days finishing on the 4th spot.

Hydra Official following some chopping and changing in their lineup looks to have found the right roster. The team finished at the 5th spot revolving their game mostly around position points.

Team 8Bit finished in 18th place after BGIS The Grind day 4 (Image via BGMI)

UDog India, who recently acquired the previous roster of PMCO: Fall India 2019 participants MCYS too, performed well. Other than them, XSpark the lineup, including star players Scout, Mavi, and GiLL, are slowly and steadily getting back into form, with ScoutOp and GiLL being in top shape.

Team Orgless, Team Incognito, and Orgless 5 find themselves at the bottom part of the table. These teams will analyze their performance and try to bounce back in Week-2.

Bottom 8 teams standings after BGIS The Grind day 4 (Image via BGMI)

Week-2 of the League Stage will be played on the 9th and 10th of December 2021. The top 16 teams from the overall standings of both Week 1 & 2 will qualify for the Grand Finals of The Grind.

The Grand Finals feature a prize pool of INR 2 Lakh and will be played on the 11th and 12th of December 2021.

