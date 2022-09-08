"BabyMercs coming soon": Twitter reacts as NICKMERCS shares baby announcement

Popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has shared that his family is expecting a baby soon. This was done through a Twitter post featuring a lovely flower arrangement and a onesie with the words "Player 3 has joined the game" printed on it.

One more thing to note is the post's caption, where the streamer announced:

"BabyMercs coming soon."

The tweet gained a lot of traction, reaching thousands of reactions within hours, as fans and well-wishers started congratulating the Battle Royale streamer. Many content creators and gaming personalities have commented on the possibility of the baby turning out to be a potential gamer. These individuals asked NICKMERCS to start teaching them the ways of gaming early.

"Are you serious?": NICKMERCS shares video of wife telling him about pregnancy

The content creator for FaZe also shared a video that depicted the moment he learned that he was going to be a father. The popular streamer was clearly taken by surprise as he opened a box whose contents were arranged by his partner.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS had no idea I was on the cam! But ay honestly y’all, thanks for the love today, means a lot fr. So excited



GONNA BE A DAD!! 🏼 Wife got my ass goodhad no idea I was on the cam! But ay honestly y’all, thanks for the love today, means a lot fr. So excitedGONNA BE A DAD!! Wife got my ass good 😂 had no idea I was on the cam! But ay honestly y’all, thanks for the love today, means a lot fr. So excited 😬GONNA BE A DAD!! 💪🏼 https://t.co/2DzbKvT0Mf

NICKMERCS can be seen nonchalantly taking things out of the box, which also had the pregnancy test. The streamer had no idea he was being filmed. When he realized what the box signified, he froze, asking his wife:

"Are you serious?"

His wife assured him this was not a prank. She asked him to look at the tests which confirmed the news, and he still couldn't believe it. NICKMERCS had to read aloud what they said twice to try to fathom the gravity of what they suggested. He said:

"No way! Pregnant. Pregnant. No way!"

As he kept staring at his wife, the realization that he was going to be a father dawned on him, and his wife chimed in with:

"You just realized?"

As she handed him the baby clothes, the streamer endearingly hugged his wife. Still in shock, he said:

"I can't believe it. No way honey, we're gonna have a baby?"

"LETS GOOOOO BRO": Twitter reacts

As an OG streamer who started making video gaming content back in 2010, he is a veritable giant in the FPS community. As such, popular content creators, gaming personalities, and streamers took to Twitter to congratulate him on this joyous occasion.

Big names such as TimTheTatman, DrDisRespect, and more offered their comments.

SypherPK @SypherPK @NICKMERCS LETS GOOO! Put a controller in the babies hands ASAP! @NICKMERCS LETS GOOO! Put a controller in the babies hands ASAP! 👶

NYSL Aydan @aydan



April baby just like uncle Aydan. @NICKMERCS Congrats man I'm so fkn happy for you.April baby just like uncle Aydan. @NICKMERCS Congrats man I'm so fkn happy for you. ❤️April baby just like uncle Aydan.

Roman Atwood @RomanAtwood Congratulations to you and your family :) @NICKMERCS YOOOOOOOCongratulations to you and your family :) @NICKMERCS YOOOOOOO 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to you and your family :)

Even Twitch, with whom NICKMERCS has a multi-million dollar exclusivity deal, also joined the party:

MFAM Central, the official community about the streamer shared an endearing GIF.

The streamer has also gone live a few hours after announcing the news, and fans can expect him to talk about the announcement there.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh