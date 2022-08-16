Twitch streamer NICKMERCS claims DrDisrespect’s DEADDROP is “too early” for the hype 

During the August 14 livestream, Twitch sensation Nick "NICKMERCS" urged fans to refrain from hyping up DrDisrespect's upcoming Battle Royal game, DEADDROP. The former claimed it was "too early" to make any judgments about the title. On July 29, 2022, Midnight Society organized its first ever in-person live event in Los Angeles to showcase their new project.

Suffice to say, the upcoming title began making rounds on the internet, with thousands of fans providing their take on DEADDROP. Plenty of hype and excitement remains around The Doc's upcoming game, especially with the developers taking feedback from players before release and eliminating issues.

However, Twitch streamer NICKMERCS believes it is "too early" to wax lyrical about it.

NICKMERCS requests more patience with DrDisrespect's DEADDROP

With the Battle Royale market getting bigger and better over the past couple of years, plenty of different gaming organizations and development teams have endeavored to create a seemingly perfect game.

However, only one has managed to deliver on the insane hype and that is DrDisrespect. The streamer has assembled a team of his own and created a game that claims to be the best in its genre.

It's been nearly a year since Doc announced that his AAA studio would develop a high-end BR title that could bring something unique to the table. Revealing his first ever Vertical BR project, DEADDROP, The Two Time certainly sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. However, not everyone was impressed with what they saw.

During a recent broadcast, Twitch powerhouse NICKMERCS discussed the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 and its surrounding hype on the market.

Digressing from the subject, the American Twitch streamer touched on how popular game development companies are nonchalant towards player feedback despite running plenty of playtests. He further highlighted how this adversely affects the launch of the game.

The comment prompted a viewer to claim that Doc's upcoming project is changing the norm by acknowledging player feedback. However, the FaZe Clan co-owner instantly claimed that it was quite early to form an opinion on DEADDROP:

"Litsen, be careful with the Doc game gas alright. It’s so early."

The Twitch streamer even poked fun at DEADDROP, quipping that the game might not see the light of day until 2050.

"I honestly don't know, is there a timeline for his game? World have any idea like on ETA. Oh and it's suppose to be done because I heard on a phone call that it was like 2050."

He further added:

"I just, I heard that. Hey man, I might be 50 years old when that s**t come out. I am just saying man, we might be 50. I'm still gonna rip it and grip it you know but I'll be 50 though."

Nick also revealed that he would be brutally honest about the game.

DEADDROP, codenamed Project Moon), is an NFT-based vertical extraction shooter. Obviously, Doc's project is far from release, but based on six months of work, it seems like Midnight Society is set to consider player feedback and streamers to ensure a complete glitch-free experience.

