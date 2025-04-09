BAFTA Games Awards 2025: All winners

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 are done and dusted. There were dozens of nominees across the 18 different categories, but only one winner in each. Suffice it to say, the competition was indeed fierce.

Ad

A few titles won in multiple BAFTA Games Awards 2025 categories, which again, comes as no surprise given how good they were. This is especially true for games such as Still Wakes The Deep, Astro Bot (which won Best Game, sparking heated debates), and Helldivers 2.

Coincidentally, the latter two were published by Sony Interactive Entertainment on September 6, 2024, and February 8, 2024, respectively. That said, here is a look at the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 across all 18 categories.

Ad

Trending

List of all winners in the BAFTA Games Awards 2025

Animation:

Astro Bot (Winner)

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Nominee)

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Nominee)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Nominee)

Artistic Achievement:

Neva (Winner)

Astro Bot (Nominee)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Harold Halibut (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Still Wakes The Deep (Nominee)

Audio Achievement:

Ad

Astro Bot (Winner)

Animal Well (Nominee)

Helldivers 2 (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Star Wars Outlaws (Nominee)

Still Wakes The Deep (Nominee)

Best Game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Astro Bot (Winner)

Balatro (Nominee)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Helldivers 2 (Nominee)

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom (Nominee)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Nominee)

British Game:

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Winner)

A Highland Song (Nominee)

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Nominee)

Paper Trail (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Still Wakes The Deep (Nominee)

Debut Game:

Balatro (Winner)

Animal Well (Nominee)

Pacific Drive (Nominee)

The Plucky Squire (Nominee)

Tales Of Kenzera: Zau (Nominee)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Nominee)

Ad

Evolving Game:

Vampire Survivors (Winner)

Diablo IV (Nominee)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (Nominee)

No Man's Sky (Nominee)

Sea of Thieves (Nominee)

World Of Warcraft (Nominee)

Family:

Astro Bot (Winner)

Cat Quest III (Nominee)

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Nominee)

Little Kitty, Big City (Nominee)

The Plucky Squire (Nominee)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nominee)

Fellowship:

Yoko Shimomura (Winner)

Game Beyond Entertainment:

Tales Of Kenzera: Zau (Winner)

Botany Manor (Nominee)

Kind Words 2 (Lofi City Pop) (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Tetris Forever (Nominee)

Vampire Therapist (Nominee)

Ad

Game Design:

Astro Bot (Winner)

Animal Well (Nominee)

Balatro (Nominee)

Helldivers 2 (Nominee)

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom (Nominee)

Tactical Breach Wizards (Nominee)

Multiplayer:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Helldivers 2 (Winner)

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Nominee)

LEGO Horizon Adventures (Nominee)

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nominee)

Tekken 8 (Nominee)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Nominee)

Music:

Helldivers 2 (Winner)

Astro Bot (Nominee)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Star Wars Outlaws (Nominee)

Narrative:

Metaphor: Refantazio (Winner)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Nominee)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Nominee)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Nominee)

Still Wakes The Deep (Nominee)

Ad

New Intellectual Property:

Still Wakes The Deep (Winner)

Animal Well (Nominee)

Balatro (Nominee)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Nominee)

Thank Goodness You're Here! (Nominee)

Performer In A Leading Role:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alec Newman (Winner)

Humberly González (Nominee)

Isabella Inchbald (Nominee)

Luke Roberts (Nominee)

Melina Juergens (Nominee)

Y'lan Noel (Nominee)

Performer In A Supporting Role:

Karen Dunbar (Winner)

Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen (Nominee)

Aldís Amah Hamilton (Nominee)

Jon Blyth (Nominee)

Matt Berry (Nominee)

Michael Abubakar (Nominee)

Technical Achievement:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Winner)

Astro Bot (Nominee)

Black Myth: Wukong (Nominee)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Nominee)

Tiny Glade (Nominee)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Nominee)

Ad

Those were all the BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominees and winners. To the victors, we wish hearty congratulations. As for the nominees, there's always the BAFTA Games Awards 2026.

Read more BAFTA Games Awards 2025 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.