Baldur's Gate 3 crosses 600,000+ concurrent player mark, enters all-time top 10 most-played on Steam

Larian Studios is known to release high-quality role-playing games that are loved by millions of players worldwide; however, Baldur's Gate 3 seems to be in a league of its own. In just a couple of days following its official release on PC, this title has become one of the most-played games in Steam's history. Its concurrent player count is over 600,000, putting it right next to games like Apex Legends, GTA Online, and even Valve's very own CS: GO.

Baldur's Gate 3 was previously released via early access on Steam. However, it was only after its official release on August 3, 2023, that the game saw a massive influx of new gamers. With its concurrent player count far exceeding 600,000 users, this title has made its place among the top 10 most-played games in Steam's history.

With 630,000+ concurrent players, Baldur's Gate 3 has made its way into Steam's top 10 most-played games

As of writing this article, Baldur's Gate 3 has a concurrent player count of 631,965, making it the most-played title developer Larian Studios has released so far. Given the game has only been out for roughly two days, this feat is really impressive, especially considering its single-player nature.

It has passed the All-Time time peak players of Apex Legends and entered into the Top 10 Highest Players for a game in the History of Steam. 630,000+ concurrent players and climbing



Mind-blowing performance

Although the game does feature seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, at its heart, this is a single-player narrative-driven adventure with hundreds of hours of handcrafted story. Much like Larian Studios' previous titles, the Divinity series, Baldur's Gate 3 puts players' agency at its forefront.

The game gives players complete freedom when it comes to gameplay as well as narrative. From crafting unique builds to choosing your own story progression, via choices that gradually shape and alter this title's world, Larian Studios' latest RPG gives you complete liberty on how you want to personalize your own experience.

BG3 launches August 3rd on PC with 12 classes, 46 subclasses, 11 races, and 31 subraces.



To forge a legacy, you need an identity. Baldur's Gate 3 is a game all about you. Your decisions in character creation will impact your experiences in Faerûn. BG3 launches August 3rd on PC with 12 classes, 46 subclasses, 11 races, and 31 subraces.

It seems this focus on gameplay and narrative freedom is what drew a staggering amount of players to Larian's latest title. Whether you're a veteran of Dungeons and Dragons or a role-playing-game enthusiast, this game is built to entice everyone with its sheer scale as well as narrative and gameplay depth.

This similar rise in popularity and player count was observed in another phenomenal RPG that was released quite recently: Elden Ring. Coincidentally, that title also heavily emphasized player freedom in both its narrative as well as moment-to-moment gameplay.

It remains to be seen if, similarly to Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3 can hold its high player count for several weeks or ends up losing players shortly after the first one.