Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a new ARPG from Life is Strange creator Don't Nod, announced in TGA 2022, set to launch in late 2023

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a new story-rich, action role-playing game. It will launch in late 2023 on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The title is being developed by Life is Strange creator Dontnod, who recently rebranded as Don't Nod. It will be published by Focus Entertainment. Don't Nod and Focus had previously partnered to create Vampyr.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden was just announced at The Game Awards 2022 with a new trailer showcasing its overall theme and gameplay.

The game has been listed on Steam following the announcement. For now, it looks impeccable with realistic visuals and narration.

DON'T NOD @DONTNOD_Ent



Play as a couple of banishers, Red and Antea: solve mysteries and hunt ghosts across 1695 North America.



@TheGameAwards Announcing #Banishers : Ghosts of New Eden, our new story-driven action-RPG, coming late 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S!Play as a couple of banishers, Red and Antea: solve mysteries and hunt ghosts across 1695 North America.@TheGameAwards #TheGameAwards Announcing #Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, our new story-driven action-RPG, coming late 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S! Play as a couple of banishers, Red and Antea: solve mysteries and hunt ghosts across 1695 North [email protected] #TheGameAwards https://t.co/b4meu5qdrK

More info on Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

A main character in the video game (Image via Don't Nod)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set in a fictional part of North America named New Eden in 1695. It is a story-based action RPG.

In the game, players will take on the role of a pair of banished ghost hunters named Red mac Raith and Antea Duarte. Both of these characters will be playable.

Antea is seriously wounded following a failed mission, and the couple roams the lands of New Eden in search of a solution to her difficulties. Like the previous Life is Strange, players' decisions will decide the course of gameplay. The studio describes these choices as "meaningful" and "morally ambiguous." One's choices will also determine whether the characters make it out alive.

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, choices will also determine the fate of the inhabitants of New Eden. This ranges from the living people in the region to the wandering souls that players are tasked with getting rid of.

The Game Awards @thegameawards It takes a brave man to walk these lands alone.. This is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden #TheGameAwards It takes a brave man to walk these lands alone.. This is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden #TheGameAwards https://t.co/wlbXp4SApC

Players will also get to solve haunting cases and battle supernatural forces in the game. The gameplay mechanics will combine Red's weapon arsenal and Antea's spiritual powers.

Based on information from the developers, players will get to explore the large "mystical" and "lore-rich" world and uncover its secrets and mysteries.

Here's what Oskar Guilbert, CEO of Don't Nod, had to say about the title:

"I am very proud of the talented team hard at work developing this exciting new action-RPG and delighted to once again have the privileged support of our accomplished partner Focus Entertainment.”

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden does not have a release date yet. The game is expected to launch by the end of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes