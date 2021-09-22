Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Which team has better player ratings in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is set to hit shelves on 1 October 2021, but player ratings have been released ahead of time. The top players from all over the world have received their opening ratings, and there are certainly many good teams. With that being said, Barcelona and Real Madrid are consistently two of the most used teams in FIFA.
Despite suffering changes, they will probably be among the most used sides once again, so it begs the question: which team will have the advantage?
Barca vs. Real Madrid: Which team is better in FIFA 22?
Both Spanish teams are extremely popular, but neither are the powerhouses they used to be. They've both experienced an exodus of talent in recent years, with Lionel Messi's stunning departure from his longtime home at Camp Nou still fresh in the memory.
Having said that, which side has the edge?
Defense
Here's how the defenses of both teams stack up:
Barcelona
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK)- 90
- Jordi Alba- 86
- Sergio Busquets- 85
- Gerard Pique- 84
- Neto (GK)- 82
- Clement Lenglet- 82
- Sergi Roberto- 81
Real Madrid
- Casemiro- 89
- Thibaut Courtois (GK)- 89
- Dani Carvajal- 86
- David Alaba- 84
- Eder Militao- 82
- Nacho Fernandez- 81
Midfield
Here's how the two teams compare in midfield:
Barcelona
- Frenkie de Jong- 87
- Philippe Coutinho- 82
- Pedri- 81
- Ronald Araujo- 77
Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos- 88
- Luka Modric- 87
- Fede Valverde- 83
- Isco- 82
Attacking
Here's how the teams stack up in their front third:
Barcelona
- Sergio Augero- 87
- Memphis Depay- 85
- Ousmane Dembele- 83
- Luuk de Jong- 79
Real Madrid
- Karim Benzema- 89
- Eden Hazard- 85
- Marco Asensio- 83
- Ferland Mendy- 83
- Gareth Bale- 82
- Lucas Vasquez- 81
- Vinicious Junior- 80
While both teams have talent at their disposal, Real Madrid appear to have the advantage here. Although Barca remain strong on defense, they are ultimately no match for the firepower Real Madrid have in midfield and offense. The latter will probably be the higher rated team, but fans will officiallyfind out on 1 October 2021.
